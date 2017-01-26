Intentionally or not, big brands help...

Intentionally or not, big brands help fund fake news

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, photo, a fake news story is positioned near ads from major global corporations on The Red Elephants website. It may not be intentional, but major corporations are helping prop up sites that publish false news stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mark Zuckerberg comes out against Trump's order... 2 min Wildchild 3
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 3 min Right Wing Whacko 410,162
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Bolt Thrower 1,486,533
News NAACP leader: We will 'resist' Trump's voter fr... 4 min BOOKER 58
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 5 min Trump your President 90
News China Won't Run From a Fight With Trump 6 min John 44
News Top 10 U.S. sanctuary cities face roughly $2.27... 7 min spud 79
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min District 1 235,257
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 25 min Panks 18,675
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr Thesimpletruth 5,211
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC