In red states, businesses gearing up ...

In red states, businesses gearing up to fight bathroom bills

There are 2 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 14 hrs ago, titled In red states, businesses gearing up to fight bathroom bills. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Sean Henry, the president of Tennessee's NHL team, is stunned he even has to explain why he hopes state legislators will snub bills similar to North Carolina's transgender bathroom law, which has consumed that state for months and scared off businesses and sporting events. The Nashville Predators team is among about 300 companies, ranging from health-care giant HCA to FedEx, joining under the moniker Tennessee Thrives to oppose bathroom and religious objection bills, which they consider discriminatory and bad for business.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 12 hrs ago
Whatever.
Just wash your freaking hands, thanks.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#3 2 hrs ago
Single bathrooms are the only answer.I can guarantee you that some perverts will dress like a woman to gain access.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald... 4 min Flower6063 173
News Sanctuary cities free more than 2,000 illegal i... 4 min Wildchild 11
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 7 min Quirky 406,804
News What ita s like to live as an undocumented Amer... 8 min Charm337 31
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 9 min no numb nut 255,030
News In a bloody 2016, Chicagoans fear violence is t... 12 min Labia2089 3
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) 17 min Slurpee9170 14
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr persefone 2,798
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,469,651
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 1 hr Wide Stance P DJT 287
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 1 hr Just Think 631
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,657

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC