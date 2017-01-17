In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississipp...

In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate commends Obama

There are 2 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 8 hrs ago, titled In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate commends Obama. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

The Republican-led Mississippi Legislature has resisted much of President Barack Obama's agenda. But in a bipartisan gesture of goodwill, the state Senate is calling the Democrat "one of the most consequential presidents in recent history."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#2 7 hrs ago
Bless his little ole heart.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#3 2 hrs ago
it's Mississippi,everyone knows they can't spell,they mean"t condemn
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min Retchirhy 409,412
News Donald Trump arrives in Washington with a wave ... 4 min The Real Donald T... 20
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min ritedownthemiddle 1,480,899
News Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American... 10 min Vladdy is DTs Daddy 110
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 16 min Dr Guru 234,182
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 17 min Lawrence Wolf 4,566
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 25 min El illegal in pri... 17,997
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 1 hr Battle Tested 1,165
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,655 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC