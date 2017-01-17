In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate commends Obama
There are 2 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 8 hrs ago, titled In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate commends Obama. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
The Republican-led Mississippi Legislature has resisted much of President Barack Obama's agenda. But in a bipartisan gesture of goodwill, the state Senate is calling the Democrat "one of the most consequential presidents in recent history."
#2 7 hrs ago
Bless his little ole heart.
#3 2 hrs ago
it's Mississippi,everyone knows they can't spell,they mean"t condemn
