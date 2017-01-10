There are on the The Daily Townsman story from 8 hrs ago, titled Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans around nation. In it, The Daily Townsman reports that:

President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries is playing well in Trump Country, those places that propelled him to the White House. The New York businessman and reality TV star promised to put America first during the campaign, his supporters say, and he's doing it.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.