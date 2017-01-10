Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans around nation
There are 14 comments on the The Daily Townsman story from 8 hrs ago, titled Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans around nation. In it, The Daily Townsman reports that:
President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries is playing well in Trump Country, those places that propelled him to the White House. The New York businessman and reality TV star promised to put America first during the campaign, his supporters say, and he's doing it.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Trump fans matter?
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,185
|
#2 5 hrs ago
It's the dismissive attitude like that which lead to Trump getting elected......
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,185
|
#3 5 hrs ago
Seems like it's MORE than just Trump fans who support this.......
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_conten...
|
#4 5 hrs ago
It is funny how the people crying about Trump not getting the popular vote seem to be ignoring the fact that Trumps temporary immigration security restrictions on people from terrorist nations are winning the "popular vote" by a landslide.
It looks like the media is wrong again. Americans do not back open borders, especially with terrorist countries.
|
“Proud To Be An American”
Since: Apr 07
13,539
Location hidden
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Yepper...that pathetic grease spot chuckie schumer can cry like a snot nosed twerp all he wants but that will not erase the tape of chuckie supporting strict immigration legislation as did bill clintoon et al...hypocrite bass-turds.
Those crocodile tears are just another sneaky democRat way of getting at President Donald J. Trump. Those deranged democRats could not stand the thought of a President Trump much less stand the thought of President Trump upstaging their self serving uppity marxist holier-than-thou democRat Party.
The vast majority of Americans will just have to sit back and enjoy America's beauty until all the deranged dirty diaper democRats are exhausted from throwing tantrums and ready for a long nap.
TRUMP/PENCE
|
Since: Dec 16
711
Location hidden
|
#6 4 hrs ago
As The Real Donald Trump I assure my faithful Americans that none of those refugees from countries that give you the hee-bee-jeebies will cross our borders! Nevermind not one citizen from those countries has taken life in a terrorist attack on our soil in the last eight, nay twenty years! Nevermind those from the same countries as the 9/11 hijackers can still come here! Nevermind I left untouched the #1 recruiting station for ISIS untouched, found in the hands of any American leaning toward radicalization! Nevermind unrestricted access to ISIS/Islamic Terrorist propaganda by the Internet is the one common denominator for all the terrorist attacks here over the last eight years! Yes my faithfuls, believe it! We're making Amerika safe again!
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,115
Paris
|
#7 4 hrs ago
You got that right..........and watching the dems, American's don't matter at all, just potential terrorist and illegals that kill.
|
#8 4 hrs ago
How right you are. Where was Chuckie Schumer's tears when people in San Bernadino were slaughtered by muslims, where were the tears and outrage when people were blown up at the Boston Marathon and what about the soldiers at Ft Hood and Chattanooga, what about the people in the nightclub at Orlando? Where were the tears and outrage for these people? There was none. Democrats and liberals only have tears and outrage for muslims and illegals. They rest of us can be damned for all they care.
This is why Trump won and this is why the democrats have lost over 1000 seats across the country in the past 8 years....ENOUGH ALREADY!
How about the people in Germany, France and Israel that mowed down by a truck driven by muslims. How about the women in Germany that are being raped by these muslims? Where is the outrage?
The Conservative politicians in Europe have the foot hold in the upcoming elections because the Europeans are fed up with it also....
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,115
Paris
|
#9 3 hrs ago
Chuckie was at the country club with Biden, Pelosi was getting Botox and Obama was of course on the course.
|
#10 1 hr ago
So bonehead you are saying Isis isnt in Iraq,Yemen,Somalia,Iran,Syria, Sudan and Libya.Your the most stupid idiot around.Obamas vetting cant be trusted.You have to start from scratch.Trump is doing a wonderful job.
|
#11 1 hr ago
Forty-seven percent (47%) of voters think the country is headed in the right direction, the highest level of optimism in over 12 years of regular surveying.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_conten...
56% favor a temporary block on visas prohibiting residents of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States until the government approves its ability to screen for likely terrorists
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_conten... .
|
#12 1 hr ago
A leak from the White House reported on various social media claims that president trump is going to name maryanne barry, senior judge on the us court of appeals for the third circuit, as his candidate for the opening on the supreme court.
|
Since: Dec 16
711
Location hidden
|
#13 22 min ago
That's it my faithful! Totally ignore the emphasis and context of my detractors criticisms! Impart upon them criticisms not implied! Don't worry! Just believe! My immigration ban will stop the terrorist attacks by domestic lonewolfs, not from the affected countries, that have occurred over the last eight years!
|
#14 6 min ago
Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lybia, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia? Hmmmm? How many Dem-libs who threatened to leave the US, if Trump was elected, would choose any these 7 countries as sanctuary?
You think Cher's concert would be well received while singing in her trampy costumes?
I think not!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|taletha
|410,658
|Running the government is like conducting an or...
|3 min
|Captain Yesterday
|9
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Trump
|1,487,828
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|4 min
|Rose_NoHo
|5,169
|Congress will consider up to $15 billion for bo...
|5 min
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|UPDATE 1-President Trump appoints Homan acting ...
|5 min
|BonBon6156
|5
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|6 min
|NOpe
|427
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|235,835
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|33 min
|Shawnbc
|19,119
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|50 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|257,617
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC