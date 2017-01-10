Immigration order playing well to Tru...

Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans around nation

There are 14 comments on the The Daily Townsman story from 8 hrs ago, titled Immigration order playing well to Trump's fans around nation. In it, The Daily Townsman reports that:

President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries is playing well in Trump Country, those places that propelled him to the White House. The New York businessman and reality TV star promised to put America first during the campaign, his supporters say, and he's doing it.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
its me Trump

Oakland, CA

#1 6 hrs ago
Trump fans matter?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,185

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 5 hrs ago
its me Trump wrote:
Trump fans matter?
It's the dismissive attitude like that which lead to Trump getting elected......

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,185

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 5 hrs ago
Seems like it's MORE than just Trump fans who support this.......

http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_conten...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#4 5 hrs ago
It is funny how the people crying about Trump not getting the popular vote seem to be ignoring the fact that Trumps temporary immigration security restrictions on people from terrorist nations are winning the "popular vote" by a landslide.

It looks like the media is wrong again. Americans do not back open borders, especially with terrorist countries.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
JohnInLa

“Proud To Be An American”

Since: Apr 07

13,539

Location hidden
#5 5 hrs ago
Yepper...that pathetic grease spot chuckie schumer can cry like a snot nosed twerp all he wants but that will not erase the tape of chuckie supporting strict immigration legislation as did bill clintoon et al...hypocrite bass-turds.
Those crocodile tears are just another sneaky democRat way of getting at President Donald J. Trump. Those deranged democRats could not stand the thought of a President Trump much less stand the thought of President Trump upstaging their self serving uppity marxist holier-than-thou democRat Party.
The vast majority of Americans will just have to sit back and enjoy America's beauty until all the deranged dirty diaper democRats are exhausted from throwing tantrums and ready for a long nap.

TRUMP/PENCE

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

711

Location hidden
#6 4 hrs ago
As The Real Donald Trump I assure my faithful Americans that none of those refugees from countries that give you the hee-bee-jeebies will cross our borders! Nevermind not one citizen from those countries has taken life in a terrorist attack on our soil in the last eight, nay twenty years! Nevermind those from the same countries as the 9/11 hijackers can still come here! Nevermind I left untouched the #1 recruiting station for ISIS untouched, found in the hands of any American leaning toward radicalization! Nevermind unrestricted access to ISIS/Islamic Terrorist propaganda by the Internet is the one common denominator for all the terrorist attacks here over the last eight years! Yes my faithfuls, believe it! We're making Amerika safe again!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,115

Paris

#7 4 hrs ago
its me Trump wrote:
Trump fans matter?
You got that right..........and watching the dems, American's don't matter at all, just potential terrorist and illegals that kill.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#8 4 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>You got that right..........and watching the dems, American's don't matter at all, just potential terrorist and illegals that kill.
How right you are. Where was Chuckie Schumer's tears when people in San Bernadino were slaughtered by muslims, where were the tears and outrage when people were blown up at the Boston Marathon and what about the soldiers at Ft Hood and Chattanooga, what about the people in the nightclub at Orlando? Where were the tears and outrage for these people? There was none. Democrats and liberals only have tears and outrage for muslims and illegals. They rest of us can be damned for all they care.

This is why Trump won and this is why the democrats have lost over 1000 seats across the country in the past 8 years....ENOUGH ALREADY!

How about the people in Germany, France and Israel that mowed down by a truck driven by muslims. How about the women in Germany that are being raped by these muslims? Where is the outrage?

The Conservative politicians in Europe have the foot hold in the upcoming elections because the Europeans are fed up with it also....

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,115

Paris

#9 3 hrs ago
Julia wrote:
<quoted text>

How right you are. Where was Chuckie Schumer's tears when people in San Bernadino were slaughtered by muslims, where were the tears and outrage when people were blown up at the Boston Marathon and what about the soldiers at Ft Hood and Chattanooga, what about the people in the nightclub at Orlando? Where were the tears and outrage for these people? There was none. Democrats and liberals only have tears and outrage for muslims and illegals. They rest of us can be damned for all they care.

This is why Trump won and this is why the democrats have lost over 1000 seats across the country in the past 8 years....ENOUGH ALREADY!

How about the people in Germany, France and Israel that mowed down by a truck driven by muslims. How about the women in Germany that are being raped by these muslims? Where is the outrage?

The Conservative politicians in Europe have the foot hold in the upcoming elections because the Europeans are fed up with it also....
Chuckie was at the country club with Biden, Pelosi was getting Botox and Obama was of course on the course.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#10 1 hr ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
As The Real Donald Trump I assure my faithful Americans that none of those refugees from countries that give you the hee-bee-jeebies will cross our borders! Nevermind not one citizen from those countries has taken life in a terrorist attack on our soil in the last eight, nay twenty years! Nevermind those from the same countries as the 9/11 hijackers can still come here! Nevermind I left untouched the #1 recruiting station for ISIS untouched, found in the hands of any American leaning toward radicalization! Nevermind unrestricted access to ISIS/Islamic Terrorist propaganda by the Internet is the one common denominator for all the terrorist attacks here over the last eight years! Yes my faithfuls, believe it! We're making Amerika safe again!
So bonehead you are saying Isis isnt in Iraq,Yemen,Somalia,Iran,Syria, Sudan and Libya.Your the most stupid idiot around.Obamas vetting cant be trusted.You have to start from scratch.Trump is doing a wonderful job.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#11 1 hr ago
Forty-seven percent (47%) of voters think the country is headed in the right direction, the highest level of optimism in over 12 years of regular surveying.

http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_conten...

56% favor a temporary block on visas prohibiting residents of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States until the government approves its ability to screen for likely terrorists

http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_conten... .
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
breaking news

Morristown, NJ

#12 1 hr ago
A leak from the White House reported on various social media claims that president trump is going to name maryanne barry, senior judge on the us court of appeals for the third circuit, as his candidate for the opening on the supreme court.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

711

Location hidden
#13 22 min ago
gwww wrote:
<quoted text>So bonehead you are saying Isis isnt in Iraq,Yemen,Somalia,Iran,Syria, Sudan and Libya.Your the most stupid idiot around.Obamas vetting cant be trusted.You have to start from scratch.Trump is doing a wonderful job.
That's it my faithful! Totally ignore the emphasis and context of my detractors criticisms! Impart upon them criticisms not implied! Don't worry! Just believe! My immigration ban will stop the terrorist attacks by domestic lonewolfs, not from the affected countries, that have occurred over the last eight years!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lol

Los Angeles, CA

#14 6 min ago
Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lybia, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia? Hmmmm? How many Dem-libs who threatened to leave the US, if Trump was elected, would choose any these 7 countries as sanctuary?

You think Cher's concert would be well received while singing in her trampy costumes?
I think not!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min taletha 410,658
News Running the government is like conducting an or... 3 min Captain Yesterday 9
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Trump 1,487,828
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 min Rose_NoHo 5,169
News Congress will consider up to $15 billion for bo... 5 min Captain Yesterday 52
News UPDATE 1-President Trump appoints Homan acting ... 5 min BonBon6156 5
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 6 min NOpe 427
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 24 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 235,835
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 33 min Shawnbc 19,119
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 50 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 257,617
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,961 • Total comments across all topics: 278,432,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC