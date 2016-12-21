House Republicans vote to gut Office of Congressional Ethics, prompting outcry from watchdogs
House Republicans on Monday voted to eviscerate the Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent body created in 2008 to investigate allegations of misconduct by lawmakers after several bribery and corruption scandals sent members to prison. The ethics change, which prompted an outcry from Democrats and government watchdog groups, is part of a rules package that the full House will vote on Tuesday.
#1 8 hrs ago
Who does the work isn't important. How they do it is. Personally, I'd put them a couple layers down in the FBI. Keep Congress from pulling strings easy peasy. Keep dingbats from making a career of supporting one flavor of politics.
#2 8 hrs ago
This does NOT sound good if it comes to pass. It's the old story, "Who will police the police?" All over again. Bear in mind as we chew this up, the chairman of the Senate Oversite Committee for the VA for years was none other than good ol Charlie Brown...oops, Bernie Sanders.
#3 7 hrs ago
The Democrats have sent absolutely scores of signals that they have and will do everything possible to undermine, falsely accuse, commit treasonous acts against America's allies, create fake boogie-men to undermine international relations... every possible negative influence they can muster to create chaos and delusional angers against the incoming Administration. They have set the standards. They have chosen to abandon what they promise. They are clearly a danger to America's stability, just as their intentional falsehoods and abuse put America into a weak and vulnerable state allowing 9/11 to happen. Yes, Democrats clearly caused 9/11 with their lax security and insistence on counting chads, ruining White House computers and delaying a full cabinet until a couple months before September instead of seeing to a rational transition. They are traitors. They deserve every caution and obstacle to any power they retain.
#4 6 hrs ago
The repugs are making sure Trump doesn't face any opposition like Obama did. Some call it a power grab, sorta like they did in North Carolina.
#5 6 hrs ago
Nonsense; Obama had no opposition, especially during his first years. He had both Houses of Congress, which is how they forced the ACA on America. Obama has pushed through many hundreds of Constitutional violations and Republicans allowed it. Democrats pushed through rule changes that allowed them to force many other issues without proper consent. Because Obama and the Democrats successfully accused every opposition to their tyrannical assaults with racism, Republicans shied from mounting any effective opposition. The only real opposition finally came in the last year with the refusal to hear the Supreme Court nomination. The whole country rejoices in that singular opposition and breathes a sigh of relief that Obama wasn't able to damage the country so thoroughly. Your Obama is guilty of Crimes Against Humanity by arming and funding terrorists and committing acts of war in his meddling in other countries and against our own ally of Israel. If you're too blind to see that, then you are lost and deserve to be lost.
#6 4 hrs ago
So Republicans have more than one flavour?
#7 4 hrs ago
Seems Republicans can only play if they make the rules.
#11 1 hr ago
You should probably go and get professional help you clearly lost any and all connection to reality!
#12 1 hr ago
Here we go folks don't say we didn't tell so --- Mussolini family values at work!
#13 1 hr ago
For once I agree with your usually insane posts, Obama had no opposition ... Obama had obstruction!
#14 1 hr ago
More insanity from the Master. Your party was aided to power by the Russians, but DEMS are "treasonous?" As usual with you, up is down and down is up.
Get help, as I've told you before.
#15 1 hr ago
Name one, puke. I'll wait.
#16 1 hr ago
We now know that the rePUKElickans are, publicly and forever, the Party of No Ethics (PONE). They have pushed, in the middle of the night, out of the public eye, and without vote by the other party, the gutting of the most important watchdog over their own illicit actions. Thus they have renounced ethics and ethical behavior and announced that they will not abide by the laws and regulations they and other citizens are subject to.
From now on they're the rePONElicans, or the GOPONE. No ethics, no citizenship, no integrity, no, no, no.
They'll be gone in 8 years.
#17 1 hr ago
With the fox guarding the henhouse, what could possibly go wrong?
#18 1 hr ago
<< House Republicans vote to gut Office of Congressional Ethics, prompting outcry from watchdogs >>
Everyone knows that under Republican rule "congressional ethics" has become an oxymoron. The new cabal has wasted no time trying to scrap any glimmer of hope that they'll behave ethically.
#20 34 min ago
Since when has Congress had any ethics anyway..
