House Republican summons ethics chief over criticism of Trump's potential conflicts of interest
There are 6 comments on the The Japan Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled House Republican summons ethics chief over criticism of Trump's potential conflicts of interest. In it, The Japan Times reports that:
House Republicans have shown no inclination to challenge President-elect Donald Trump on ethics matters. Instead, they are going after the federal ethics official who questioned Trump's potential conflicts of interest.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Japan Times.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
At this point it is safe to say the Trump presidency is already a shambles and it has yet to reach its official start . . . Paul Ryan has revealed Trump's plan to replace Obamacare: we will distribute, for free, Healing Crystals to everyone.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
So says an accolade of the high priestesses of the Democratic party.
This is simple tit-for-tat. Trump has a lot to get done in his first 100 days. Harassing him for not having made ironclad business arrangements already is harassment and abuse of the legal system. It's not that the Republicans didn't do the same with Bill Clinton. It's just that it has to stop.
The priority is national security. Feel free to monitor his activities for an abuse of power, but Trump promised to purge DC of the scum so the rest of us only expect this sort of thing.
|
#3 9 hrs ago
My bad. "Acolyte". Never trust the spell checker!
|
#6 8 hrs ago
The director of the Office of Government Ethics, Michael Shaub, has declared TrumpÂ’s plans insufficient, remarking,Â“I donÂ’t think divestiture is too high a price to pay to be the president of the United States,Â” and a number of Senate Democrats have introduced legislation that would force Trump to divest or face impeachment.
Below is an attempt to catalogue the more clear-cut examples of conflicts of interest that have emerged so far; the most recent entries appear at the top.
Those Indonesian Politicians
That Emirati Businessman
That Virginia Vineyard
That Las Vegas Labor Dispute
That Kuwaiti Event
Those Certificates of Divestiture
That Carrier Deal
That Blind-Trust Issue
Those Fannie and Freddie Investments
That Phone Call With Taiwan
That Deutsche Bank Debt
That Secret Service Detail
That Property in Georgia (the Country)
That Phone Call With Erdogan
That Hotel in Washington, D.C.
That Argentinian Office Building
Those Companies in Saudi Arabia
That British Wind Farm
Those Indian Business Partners
That Envoy From the Philippines
You can link to full details on each COI through the article
http://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2...
|
#8 6 hrs ago
Yep! Trump has a convoluted business. Don't expect him to sell it all off in a fire sale just to satisfy liberal losers who want revenge. What needs done will get done.
|
#9 5 hrs ago
So whoÂ’s the illegitimate President now Mr. Trump?
Trump's repulsive path to the presidency began with a failed campaign to delegitimize Obama. But Trump's own presidency will begin under a ton of suspicions and legitimacy questions that are very real: possible links between TrumpÂ’s campaign and Russian operators who tried to deliver the election to him; TrumpÂ’s conflicts of financial interests around the world, including foreign business partners already being investigated for financial shenanigans; and the high likelihood Trump will be violating the Constitution by raking in cash from foreign governments.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voting wars heat up as Democrats think about 2020
|2 min
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|El Paso leaders urge immigration unity, support
|5 min
|butters_
|69
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,477,804
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|6 min
|I used to be someone
|540
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|6 min
|--Rickster--
|408,358
|Anti-Trump protests to kick off with Washington...
|9 min
|kuda
|37
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|26 min
|Fox News BS
|256,012
|Averse to Trump, America's poets fight back wit...
|54 min
|berklee
|90
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|1 hr
|misbehaved
|17,368
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|2 hr
|spud
|147
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC