Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017
"Buckle up" was the advice Vice President-elect Mike Pence gave Hill Republicans about the hectic pace ahead for Capitol Hill's first 100 days in 2017. The Republican-controlled Congress returns Tuesday to begin an aggressive push on a range of policies that their new partner -- President-elect Donald Trump -- can help turn into law.
#1 7 hrs ago
Fare thee well, working class.
You will be missed.
#2 5 hrs ago
I see a nonstop Trump Twitter Storm in the future.
Since: Apr 09
19,719
Location hidden
#3 4 hrs ago
To all you rubes who voted for tRump who are about to lose Obamacare, Medicare and Medicaid...good luck!
#4 4 hrs ago
Trump needs to stick to what got him elected .If the Republicans take away his agenda they wont win next time.
#5 1 hr ago
Republican predictions about the ACA -- completely wrong.
Republican predictions about the rescue of GM -- completely wrong.
Republican predictions about the Recovery Act -- completely wrong.
#6 1 hr ago
Lies & empty rhetoric pandering to the simple minded & frightened?
That's not really an "agenda", sport.
#7 1 hr ago
Democrat predictions about winning the Presidency -- completely wrong.
Democrat predictions about winning the Senate -- completely wrong.
Democrat predictions about stacking the SCOTUS -- completely wrong.
#8 55 min ago
Problem is, they predicted no such thing, the pollsters did, and further more, democrats won the popular vote!!
#9 29 min ago
Sure they didn't, that 's why Hillary was campaigning in Arizona and Sens Reid, Kaine and Schumer were bragging about how they would eliminate the filibuster to pack the SCOTUS..........and further more, Presidents are not elected by popular vote!!
