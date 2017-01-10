Graham says he's working to get Clems...

Graham says he's working to get Clemson graduate back in SC

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

In an undated photo provided by Parastoo Amiri, Nazanin Zinouri poses for a photo with her PHD degree from Clemson University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Acting US Attorney General tells staff not to d... 5 min Cordwainer Trout 71
News The Latest: More Republicans concerned over Tru... 8 min James 55
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... 10 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 21 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 102
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 24 min Brexit 104
News Syria refugees see dream of better life crushed... 34 min Jeremy 2
News DeBlasio: Yes, we shield undocumented drunk dri... 34 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 235,682
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Grey Ghost 1,487,463
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 hr Quirky 410,580
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 2 hr Truth is might 19,061
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,416,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC