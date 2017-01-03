Governor pitches $122.5B California b...

Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, warns of deficit

There are 2 comments on the Canada.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, warns of deficit. In it, Canada.com reports that:

California Gov. Jerry Brown proposed a $122.5 billion state spending plan Tuesday and warned of a looming $1.6 billion budget deficit because of slow growth in tax revenues. Brown announced his proposed budget as the state faces uncertainty about changes to come from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led U.S. Congress on a host of programs that affect California, from health care policy to immigration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,473

Dump American Eagle

#1 11 hrs ago
Maybe he should raise taxes on his Hollywood elite friends........ I'm sure Meryl Streep and her libhole buddies could spare a few cool mil each......
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,829

The Left Coast

#3 8 hrs ago
$122 BILLION deficit, Californians can afford it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Injudgement 1,475,229
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 2 min Jemz7833 503
News State senator to file bill requiring presidenti... 6 min Sprinkles5144 23
News Vladimir Putin polls better with Republicans th... 10 min Mints376 98
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 10 min Greta Van Susteren 59
News Obama should designate a monument to Reconstruc... 16 min Dolly1081 11
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 19 min coco 14,614
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 hr Brian_G 407,764
News Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br... 2 hr Kisses1116 321
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 2 hr Buns9136 17,075
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 277,800,465

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC