There are on the Canada.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, warns of deficit. In it, Canada.com reports that:

California Gov. Jerry Brown proposed a $122.5 billion state spending plan Tuesday and warned of a looming $1.6 billion budget deficit because of slow growth in tax revenues. Brown announced his proposed budget as the state faces uncertainty about changes to come from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led U.S. Congress on a host of programs that affect California, from health care policy to immigration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.