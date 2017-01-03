Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, warns of deficit
There are 2 comments on the Canada.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, warns of deficit. In it, Canada.com reports that:
California Gov. Jerry Brown proposed a $122.5 billion state spending plan Tuesday and warned of a looming $1.6 billion budget deficit because of slow growth in tax revenues. Brown announced his proposed budget as the state faces uncertainty about changes to come from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led U.S. Congress on a host of programs that affect California, from health care policy to immigration.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,473
Dump American Eagle
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Maybe he should raise taxes on his Hollywood elite friends........ I'm sure Meryl Streep and her libhole buddies could spare a few cool mil each......
|
Since: Mar 09
10,829
The Left Coast
|
#3 8 hrs ago
$122 BILLION deficit, Californians can afford it.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Injudgement
|1,475,229
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|2 min
|Jemz7833
|503
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|6 min
|Sprinkles5144
|23
|Vladimir Putin polls better with Republicans th...
|10 min
|Mints376
|98
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|10 min
|Greta Van Susteren
|59
|Obama should designate a monument to Reconstruc...
|16 min
|Dolly1081
|11
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|19 min
|coco
|14,614
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|407,764
|Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br...
|2 hr
|Kisses1116
|321
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|2 hr
|Buns9136
|17,075
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC