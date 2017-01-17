GOP targets landmark Endangered Species Act for big changes
There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 12 hrs ago, titled GOP targets landmark Endangered Species Act for big changes. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
In control of Congress and soon the White House, Republicans are readying plans to roll back the influence of the Endangered Species Act, one of the government's most powerful conservation tools, after decades... In control of Congress and soon the White House, Republicans are readying plans to roll back the influence of the Endangered Species Act, one of the government's most powerful conservation tools, after decades of... "Money Don't Matter 2 Night," Prince once sang. But his money matters a lot to the IRS, and the case provides a cautionary tale not just for the wealthy, but not-so-rich Americans as well.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,612
Paris
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Ah yes, the tool that leftist use to extort more out of companies and land owners.........it is so leftist to try and bully yourself into relevant acceptance.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 min
|Rose_NoHo
|23,899
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|UTrashy
|408,944
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|4 min
|huntcoyotes
|1,071
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|JRB
|233,966
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 min
|Tweet-and-Rump
|348
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Putins Puppet
|1,479,348
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|7 min
|huntcoyotes
|113
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|9 min
|Injudgement
|17,721
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|11 min
|slick willie expl...
|173
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC