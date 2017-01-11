Gingrich: Madonna should be arrested ...

Gingrich: Madonna should be arrested for White House remark

There are 24 comments on the TheMonitor.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled Gingrich: Madonna should be arrested for White House remark. In it, TheMonitor.com reports that:

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich says Madonna "ought to be arrested" for telling the crowd at the women's rights march in Washington that she's "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." In a statement Sunday on Instagram, Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump's election: with hope or with outrage.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,137

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 8 hrs ago
Oh, you KNOW if someone had said the same thing 8 years ago they would have been arrested.

Shouldn't matter who's in office, you make threats toward the POTUS, you get arrested.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,848

Paris

#2 8 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Oh, you KNOW if someone had said the same thing 8 years ago they would have been arrested.

Shouldn't matter who's in office, you make threats toward the POTUS, you get arrested.
She is pretty much washed up. She has been booed on stage at several events and she is becoming more vulgar and moronic to gain attention..........which won't come. She's done.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,879

The Left Coast

#3 8 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Oh, you KNOW if someone had said the same thing 8 years ago they would have been arrested.

Shouldn't matter who's in office, you make threats toward the POTUS, you get arrested.
It's acceptable to the liberals now, the president is white.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,879

The Left Coast

#4 8 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>

She is pretty much washed up. She has been booed on stage at several events and she is becoming more vulgar and moronic to gain attention..........which won't come. She's done.
Might be why her pink pussyhat was black.

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#5 7 hrs ago
Had any of us made such a statement, we'd be hauled off and interrogated.

But seeing is was said by a well known entertainer ..... well, you know ... fame, wealth, privilege seems to get treated differently (unfortunately).

thomas paine

Ware, MA

#6 7 hrs ago
Thoughts aren't crines.

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#7 6 hrs ago
Madonna should share a cell with Hillary.

She's trash with a trashy mouth too.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,848

Paris

#8 6 hrs ago
PoliciaFederal wrote:
Madonna should share a cell with Hillary.

She's trash with a trashy mouth too.
Madonna is a sleaze she used to braid her armpits.

That So Nasty

Patchogue, NY

#9 6 hrs ago
Madonna's pink pusyhat has warts and callouses on it.
LOOK

Jacksonville, FL

#10 5 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
<quoted text>

It's acceptable to the liberals now, the president is white.
That is racism against white people!
These white women are traitors to not only their country they have trashed all white men.
This is not good.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#11 5 hrs ago
So funny how you pathetic wingers can fall all over each other because someone you don't like is exercising the right to free speech, stop whining little bitches ... LOL!

spocko

Oakland, CA

#12 5 hrs ago
LOOK wrote:
<quoted text>
That is racism against white people!
These white women are traitors to not only their country they have trashed all white men.
This is not good.
Next, she will come and snip off your little balls you moron!

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#13 4 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Next, she will come and snip off your little balls you moron!
Or will it just be thought about?

YouDidntBuildTha t

Rohnert Park, CA

#14 3 hrs ago
Madonna painted her fingernails black?

She should try growing up. She's got a foul mouth and apparently doesn't care that little children can hear her diarrhea of the mouth profanity.

She's no lady! Neither is that leftwing lunatic Ashby Jugg. Ashby sounds just like Pocahontas (Elizabeth Warren). Ashby was cute when she played a girl named Ruby. I haven't bothered to watch any of her films since.

I think both Madonna and Ashby are all washed up.

YouDidntBuildTha t

Rohnert Park, CA

#15 3 hrs ago
Ashby sounds even nuttier than Pocahontas.

But they both sound like their slightly out of breath as they spew their looney leftist diatribes against reality itself. It's as if they are both on the verge of a psychological melt-down.
Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,410

Location hidden
#16 2 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Oh, you KNOW if someone had said the same thing 8 years ago they would have been arrested.

Shouldn't matter who's in office, you make threats toward the POTUS, you get arrested.
MADONNA AND DONALD THE ORANGE.....are both PIGS !!!

BLACK PANTHER

Union City, GA

#17 2 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Oh, you KNOW if someone had said the same thing 8 years ago they would have been arrested.

Shouldn't matter who's in office, you make threats toward the POTUS, you get arrested.
she should not said that but tramp said he was going to show us his taxes now he what ever and now he say he's not going to show us shit now tramp is a lieing piece shit see how white peoples LIE now I can not believe nothing he SAY piece of prez snow monkey AND HE LIES. Leave the lady along.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,879

The Left Coast

#18 2 hrs ago
BLACK PANTHER wrote:
<quoted text>
she should not said that but tramp said he was going to show us his taxes now he what ever and now he say he's not going to show us shit now tramp is a lieing piece shit see how white peoples LIE now I can not believe nothing he SAY piece of prez snow monkey AND HE LIES. Leave the lady along.
I hear you, Trump show us your tax return. Come on, it's not like we're asking for your birth certificate.

BLACK PANTHER

Union City, GA

#19 1 hr ago
RustyS wrote:
<quoted text>I hear you, Trump show us your tax return. Come on, it's not like we're asking for your birth certificate.
tramp all ready start off wrong by tell the USA citizens A WHITE LIE. He is White lier the worst kind of person. He lied to us to get the president now he got it and said to us the american CITIZENS TO kISS HIS WHITE ASS AND HE IS not going to show us NOTHING. tramp PLAY US american PEOPLE. AND WE SHOULD NOT LET HIM GET AWAY WITH LIEING TO US. YOU WHITE PEOPLES KNOW A LIE WE NEED TO CALL HIM ON THIS. ONE LIE LEADS TO ANOTHER LIE, YOU WHITE Peoples KNOW THIS, HES A WHITE LIER WE ARE IN TROUBLE.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#21 1 hr ago
The danger is some nutcase hearing her and actually trying to carry it out however I do believe in free speech but dont think we cant say what we want.
