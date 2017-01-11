There are on the TheMonitor.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled Gingrich: Madonna should be arrested for White House remark. In it, TheMonitor.com reports that:

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich says Madonna "ought to be arrested" for telling the crowd at the women's rights march in Washington that she's "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." In a statement Sunday on Instagram, Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump's election: with hope or with outrage.

