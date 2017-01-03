Four rescued from oil platform fire i...

Four rescued from oil platform fire in the Gulf of Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Four people were rescued after an oil production platform caught fire early Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Crossroads50 1,472,007
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min Limbertwig 255,406
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 5 min Frogface Kate 390
News The Latest: Obama kicks off New Year's Eve on g... 5 min Huck Fillary 31
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 5 min Sweetz7083 63
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 6 min persefone 863
News Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br... 7 min Ronald 37
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 9 min Agents of Corruption 407,261
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 11 min Terra Firma 23,409
News House Republicans vote to gut Office of Congres... 20 min Frogface Kate 107
News Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea... 1 hr spocko 104
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,715 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,545

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC