Four rescued from oil platform fire in the Gulf of Mexico
Four people were rescued after an oil production platform caught fire early Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the United States Coast Guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Crossroads50
|1,472,007
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Limbertwig
|255,406
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|5 min
|Frogface Kate
|390
|The Latest: Obama kicks off New Year's Eve on g...
|5 min
|Huck Fillary
|31
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|5 min
|Sweetz7083
|63
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|6 min
|persefone
|863
|Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br...
|7 min
|Ronald
|37
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|9 min
|Agents of Corruption
|407,261
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 min
|Terra Firma
|23,409
|House Republicans vote to gut Office of Congres...
|20 min
|Frogface Kate
|107
|Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea...
|1 hr
|spocko
|104
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC