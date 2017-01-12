Former copyright office head to run p...

Former copyright office head to run publishing trade group

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Federal monitors announced Thursday that 42 percent of California has emerged from a five-year drought after some of the heaviest rain and snow in decades. NEW YORK - The former head of the U.S. Copyright Office, whose ouster last fall angered many in the arts world, has been chosen to lead the book publishers' trade group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Crossroads50 1,476,600
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 2 min brad 101
News Army veteran who came to the US illegally as a ... 2 min spytheweb 5
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 255,935
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Giggle6904 233,516
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 min carter county res... 23,721
News Judge to Georgia: Illegal Immigrant Students Sh... 11 min spytheweb 2
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 12 min Lovey3639 3,418
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 13 min Keep It Real 408,046
News President Obama encourages positive activism in... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 77
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 1 hr spocko 37
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,851,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC