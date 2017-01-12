Former copyright office head to run publishing trade group
Federal monitors announced Thursday that 42 percent of California has emerged from a five-year drought after some of the heaviest rain and snow in decades. NEW YORK - The former head of the U.S. Copyright Office, whose ouster last fall angered many in the arts world, has been chosen to lead the book publishers' trade group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Crossroads50
|1,476,600
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|2 min
|brad
|101
|Army veteran who came to the US illegally as a ...
|2 min
|spytheweb
|5
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|255,935
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Giggle6904
|233,516
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|carter county res...
|23,721
|Judge to Georgia: Illegal Immigrant Students Sh...
|11 min
|spytheweb
|2
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|12 min
|Lovey3639
|3,418
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|13 min
|Keep It Real
|408,046
|President Obama encourages positive activism in...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|77
|
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|1 hr
|spocko
|37
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC