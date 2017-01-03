Former congressman seeks to delay pri...

Former congressman seeks to delay prison term amid appeal

A longtime congressman set to start a 10-year prison term this month has petitioned a U.S. appeals court to let him remain free while he appeals his racketeering conviction. Former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, a Philadelphia Democrat, said he expects to win a new trial over errors during his five-defendant trial this year, including the dismissal of a holdout juror.

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

#1 10 hrs ago
Love watching these Congressmen squirm..hope it's a long ten years.
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

The Left Coast

#3 24 min ago
He can appeal from his prison cell.
Chicago, IL

