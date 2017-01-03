Former congressman seeks to delay prison term amid appeal
There are 2 comments on the TheMonitor.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Former congressman seeks to delay prison term amid appeal. In it, TheMonitor.com reports that:
A longtime congressman set to start a 10-year prison term this month has petitioned a U.S. appeals court to let him remain free while he appeals his racketeering conviction. Former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, a Philadelphia Democrat, said he expects to win a new trial over errors during his five-defendant trial this year, including the dismissal of a holdout juror.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,347
Location hidden
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Love watching these Congressmen squirm..hope it's a long ten years.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,818
The Left Coast
|
#3 24 min ago
He can appeal from his prison cell.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump defends Russia outreach amid US intel cri...
|1 min
|RIP
|23
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|1 min
|coco
|14,531
|Department of Defense bids farewell to Obama
|4 min
|Reality Check
|18
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|4 min
|Brian_G
|407,545
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|5 min
|Truth is might
|16,895
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|255,612
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Realtime
|1,473,893
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 min
|Just Think
|3,115
|Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br...
|1 hr
|Picture worth 1K ...
|205
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC