For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little benefit
There are 15 comments on the The Gazette story from 12 hrs ago, titled For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little benefit. In it, The Gazette reports that:
While Wall Street celebrates yet another stock market record - surpassing 20,000 on the Dow Jones industrial average - many Americans have little reason to cheer. Despite the spread of 401 retirement plans, the wealthiest 10 percent of households own roughly 80 percent of stock market wealth.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,967
Paris
#1 8 hrs ago
Funny, when the market went up under Obama, it was due to him and helped everyone........liberals are so shallow.
Since: Dec 16
556
Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
As The Real Donald Trump the new Dow water mark is a major boon for my cabinet and circle of friends! Our investments are paying more & more! When I slash upper tax rates and capital tax rates, we'll sit back and watch the fat stacks grow! And if they hate, let me hate!
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,161
#3 5 hrs ago
I'm sure it does help his "friends".
It also helps.
Investors
People with 401k's
People who own stocks
People who have pensions
Most of which aren't "friends".....
Since: Dec 16
556
Location hidden
#4 5 hrs ago
My dearest faithful! I never said otherwise! But how does it help red blooded Americans barely treading water with healthcare costs, child care, necessities of life, etc!? Those Americans who can only dream of saving for retirement? Doesn't matter because fat stacks is a great thing to shake our pom-pond about!
#5 5 hrs ago
Unfortunately the progressive Liberal media will never report good President Trump news. The Dow breaking 20,000 helps us all.
Since: Dec 16
556
Location hidden
#6 5 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! Keep the narrative alive! Nevermind the 'liberal alt-radical left mainstream media' is first and foremost a business that responds to market demands! Nevermind the conservative alt-radical right talk radio media has an equal mix commentary vs advertisements! Nevermind it might just be mainstream America doesn't buy the "alternative facts" the 1/4 to a 1/3 of Amerikans subscribe too'
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,161
#7 5 hrs ago
That's easy.
A rising tide lifts all boats - JFK
People doing better, companies doing better.
If you're REALLY that concerned about "healthcare costs", keep your word and repeal Obamacare, Mr. President.......
#8 5 hrs ago
If the left wing media we have today had been broadcasting on Dec. 7th, 1941 the announcer would have been saying something like, "Today the oppressed Asian population struck a blow for equality and freedom in Hawaii" against it's wealthy, White, racist oppressors. Now lets go to Tokyo Rose for an impartial update.
Since: Dec 16
556
Location hidden
#9 4 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! Great narrative!
#10 4 hrs ago
Oh Donald... You've got your numbers wrong again. It's 2/3 of the population that does not trust the media not 1/3. No wonder the left is always dogging you. But thanks for exposing what liars they are. The way you slammed CNN was great. Have fun with it guy. Only leftist freaks believe CNN anymore. Now Anderson Cooper has no more credibility than MILO. Keep up the good work. Fat women all over the country are getting healthier because of you and there will be thousands of construction workers put to work soon on that wall.
P.S. I think Chelsea Handler has the hots for you. She wants to make big orange babies and she's tired of love in the orangutan world.
Since: Dec 16
556
Location hidden
#11 4 hrs ago
My dearest faithful, those are the same pollsters that showed Hillary to win! The same people who say I have the lowest approval ratings in history! They've been discredited and not are not to be trusted! Remember?!
#13 4 hrs ago
The narrative stays alive because the alt-left keeps lying. Only a fool would believe the Dow breaking 20,000 isn't good for all.
Since: Dec 16
556
Location hidden
#14 3 hrs ago
My dearest faithful! Confusion has you my friend! Empirical facts aren't narrative! The "alternative fact" the liberal media didn't report it is however narrative! That was my compliment to you!
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,967
Paris
#15 3 hrs ago
It don't nor did Obama when he increased their numbers and created the bigger masses of the poor.......
Since: Dec 16
556
Location hidden
#16 3 hrs ago
My dearest faithful! The election is over! I won! Get over it!
