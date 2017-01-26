Female Marines to sleep next to male Marines in field
Female infantry Marines will be sleeping in makeshift shelters next to their male counterparts when out in the field and no special accommodation will be offered to them, a Marine Corps official said Thursday.
#1 10 hrs ago
We are all equal, this will work well. Dopes.
#2 10 hrs ago
How lucky can a guy get?
#3 9 hrs ago
and this is how we get little Marines
#4 9 hrs ago
US Norons
#5 5 hrs ago
When PMS and common emotional instability rules a battle, America loses, men are put at risk. Even if you drug the women to minimize their instability, it remains fake and reduces combat readiness.
Since: Oct 12
49,470
Location hidden
#6 5 hrs ago
About as stupid, as whining about the transgendered and bathrooms.....
United States
#7 5 hrs ago
If you've never served with women in the military, you aren't qualified to comment on the subject.
#8 5 hrs ago
Listening to the dozen cases in Target stores alone, who have suffered various violations because of your insensitivity, doesn't confirm your attitude. They have been violated, Where is your concern? Some female in the field distracting a soldier even for one second justifies them never being in the battlefields. Plus, the potentiality of them wearing a stupid pink hat could expose their positions.
#9 1 hr ago
The military fought against the integration of women and gays. The civilian government decided that they needed to use the military budget to employ people. It's fundamentally wrong to use the military in such a manner and it is also unfair to position straight males in all of the roles that involve risk while allowing women, gays and even married men to take all the safe jobs behind the lines.
The only way you can make it work is to strictly enforce code of conduct rules and that always leads to the ruining of lives over trivial offenses. It's very simple. DON'T PROVIDE THE TEMPTATION.
This really isn't too difficult to solve. PROVIDE MORE JOBS! Make MORE jobs available than you really need. I wonder if anyone is getting that message. I do hope so.
Since: Mar 09
10,889
The Left Coast
#10 4 min ago
They need to set up recruiting stations at these women's marches. Tap into some of that anger, there were plenty of warriors out there following Ashley Judd. Bring on the camo pussyhats!
