Female Marines to sleep next to male ...

Female Marines to sleep next to male Marines in field

There are 10 comments on the Valley Morning Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Female Marines to sleep next to male Marines in field. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:

Female infantry Marines will be sleeping in makeshift shelters next to their male counterparts when out in the field and no special accommodation will be offered to them, a Marine Corps official said Thursday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#1 10 hrs ago
We are all equal, this will work well. Dopes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 10 hrs ago
How lucky can a guy get?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#3 9 hrs ago
and this is how we get little Marines

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BAM

Bronx, NY

#4 9 hrs ago
US Norons

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#5 5 hrs ago
When PMS and common emotional instability rules a battle, America loses, men are put at risk. Even if you drug the women to minimize their instability, it remains fake and reduces combat readiness.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,470

Location hidden
#6 5 hrs ago
About as stupid, as whining about the transgendered and bathrooms.....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Geezer

United States

#7 5 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
About as stupid, as whining about the transgendered and bathrooms.....
If you've never served with women in the military, you aren't qualified to comment on the subject.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#8 5 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
About as stupid, as whining about the transgendered and bathrooms...
Listening to the dozen cases in Target stores alone, who have suffered various violations because of your insensitivity, doesn't confirm your attitude. They have been violated, Where is your concern? Some female in the field distracting a soldier even for one second justifies them never being in the battlefields. Plus, the potentiality of them wearing a stupid pink hat could expose their positions.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#9 1 hr ago
The military fought against the integration of women and gays. The civilian government decided that they needed to use the military budget to employ people. It's fundamentally wrong to use the military in such a manner and it is also unfair to position straight males in all of the roles that involve risk while allowing women, gays and even married men to take all the safe jobs behind the lines.

The only way you can make it work is to strictly enforce code of conduct rules and that always leads to the ruining of lives over trivial offenses. It's very simple. DON'T PROVIDE THE TEMPTATION.

This really isn't too difficult to solve. PROVIDE MORE JOBS! Make MORE jobs available than you really need. I wonder if anyone is getting that message. I do hope so.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,889

The Left Coast

#10 4 min ago
They need to set up recruiting stations at these women's marches. Tap into some of that anger, there were plenty of warriors out there following Ashley Judd. Bring on the camo pussyhats!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,485,736
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Rogue Scholar 05 235,098
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 4 min Retribution 67
News US President still fixated on his loss of the p... 5 min anonymous 53
News Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R... 8 min De Bow 31
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 8 min spud 56
News White House defends statement on audience for T... 10 min Go Trump 84
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 17 min Lone Brain Cell 18,625
News Gingrich: Madonna should be arrested for White ... 1 hr inbred Genius 209
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr Just Think 5,168
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC