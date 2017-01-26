Federal judge again blocks Texas feta...

Federal judge again blocks Texas fetal remains rules

A federal judge late Friday again blocked Texas rules mandating burial or cremation of fetal remains, in a victory for abortion rights groups.

RustyS

Good judge, it would be a waste of valuable baby parts.

ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

HOPE ALL HIS GRAND KIDS GET ABORTED ! and he has night mares the rest of his nasty vulgar life !

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

Why would abortion "rights" groups object to respectful disposition of the human beings they kill? This Judge's ruling will soon be vacated... vacuumed, aborted, nullified.
Le Jimbo

It is only a matter of time to reverse Roe v Wade and return it to the states where it should be and was before the court legislated from the bench once more. There was never a law that they had to decide constitutionality for............which is their job. Just like the ACA and Illegal Preverted Marriage, was decided by the elite and not the constitution.
Le Jimbo

Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Simple, the baby is nothing more to them than it than the few minutes it took to make it. If they kept their minds open as wide as their legs the country would be better off.
