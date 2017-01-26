Federal judge again blocks Texas fetal remains rules
There are 5 comments on the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner story from 15 hrs ago, titled Federal judge again blocks Texas fetal remains rules. In it, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that:
A federal judge late Friday again blocked Texas rules mandating burial or cremation of fetal remains, in a victory for abortion rights groups.
Since: Mar 09
10,894
The Left Coast
#1 12 hrs ago
Good judge, it would be a waste of valuable baby parts.
#2 9 hrs ago
HOPE ALL HIS GRAND KIDS GET ABORTED ! and he has night mares the rest of his nasty vulgar life !
#3 7 hrs ago
Why would abortion "rights" groups object to respectful disposition of the human beings they kill? This Judge's ruling will soon be vacated... vacuumed, aborted, nullified.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,012
Paris
#4 3 hrs ago
It is only a matter of time to reverse Roe v Wade and return it to the states where it should be and was before the court legislated from the bench once more. There was never a law that they had to decide constitutionality for............which is their job. Just like the ACA and Illegal Preverted Marriage, was decided by the elite and not the constitution.
#5 50 min ago
Simple, the baby is nothing more to them than it than the few minutes it took to make it. If they kept their minds open as wide as their legs the country would be better off.
