FBI director Comey to address South By Southwest festival

Comey will be a featured speaker in Austin on March 13. He is under a U.S. Justice Department inspector general's investigation for an FBI probe into emails linked to Hillary Clinton's private email server. In July, Comey announced that the FBI wasn't recommending criminal charges for Clinton.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,470

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
He will probably apologize for effecting the election needlessly.......

Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#2 10 hrs ago
Trumps decision to keep him on says it all. This was a well thought out plan by these two so Trump could win the election. If comedy really had something on Hillary he would have said to charge her.

