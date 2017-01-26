There are on the Fox News story from 13 hrs ago, titled FBI director Comey to address South By Southwest festival. In it, Fox News reports that:

Comey will be a featured speaker in Austin on March 13. He is under a U.S. Justice Department inspector general's investigation for an FBI probe into emails linked to Hillary Clinton's private email server. In July, Comey announced that the FBI wasn't recommending criminal charges for Clinton.

