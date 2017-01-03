FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein leads airport shooting case
The FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein alone for months after the former Iraqi leader's capture is now leading the investigation into the Florida airport shooting rampage blamed on an Iraq war veteran. George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami field office, was Saddam's sole interrogator beginning in January 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald...
|2 min
|Snowy Day
|209
|US Navy, Donald Trump planning biggest fleet ex...
|10 min
|berklee
|32
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|13 min
|berklee
|97
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|16 min
|EAGLE EYE1
|407,540
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|17 min
|Lill
|16,875
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|34 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,473,887
|LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o...
|1 hr
|Xstain Mullahs
|12
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|berklee
|3,113
|Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br...
|3 hr
|Juan Carlos
|203
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC