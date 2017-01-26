'Fatal Vision' doctor claims innocenc...

'Fatal Vision' doctor claims innocence in family's slaying

10 hrs ago

A former Army surgeon who has always insisted he was wrongly convicted of slaughtering his pregnant wife and their two young daughters nearly 50 years ago won't give up, even if his latest appeal fails to clear his name, his lawyer says. Jeffrey MacDonald is "going to keep fighting and will continue to maintain his innocence until the end of his days," Attorney Hart Miles said after a hearing at the 4th U.S. District Court of Appeals on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

