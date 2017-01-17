FAQ: Will Trump executive order kill Obamacare?
President Donald Trump's first executive order targets the sweeping "Obamacare" law by giving federal agencies broad leeway to chip away at the measure. But Trump still needs Congress to do away with the law for good.
The measure also directs agencies to stop issuing regulations that would expand the health care law's reach. And it says the federal government must allow states greater flexibility in carrying out health care programs.
Progressively speaking, this means they will let children and puppies get sick and die.
Yes!!! Like Jack the Ripper! Anything interesting to report?
Well something needs to be done. In my state only one company remains who will take Obama Care and premiums have gone up 30% now. Plus, what happened to the line..if you like your insurance company you can keep it...just another lie.
I certainly hope it does so that white people can stop talking about it and get about the business of being sick and dying already...geeeez
I know though that by the time Dummy Trump finish his OJT on where and what to sign he will be voted out of office..Poor brickhead..
Without heavy fines and subsidies, Obamacare will fall within months.
