FAQ: Will Trump executive order kill ...

FAQ: Will Trump executive order kill Obamacare?

There are 5 comments on the Philly.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled FAQ: Will Trump executive order kill Obamacare?. In it, Philly.com reports that:

President Donald Trump's first executive order targets the sweeping "Obamacare" law by giving federal agencies broad leeway to chip away at the measure. But Trump still needs Congress to do away with the law for good.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,866

The Left Coast

#1 13 hrs ago
The measure also directs agencies to stop issuing regulations that would expand the health care law's reach. And it says the federal government must allow states greater flexibility in carrying out health care programs.

Progressively speaking, this means they will let children and puppies get sick and die.
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 11 hrs ago
Yes!!! Like Jack the Ripper! Anything interesting to report?

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,439

Location hidden
#3 9 hrs ago
Well something needs to be done. In my state only one company remains who will take Obama Care and premiums have gone up 30% now. Plus, what happened to the line..if you like your insurance company you can keep it...just another lie.
FireyFellow44

United States

#6 8 hrs ago
I certainly hope it does so that white people can stop talking about it and get about the business of being sick and dying already...geeeez

I know though that by the time Dummy Trump finish his OJT on where and what to sign he will be voted out of office..Poor brickhead..
coyote505

Rio Rancho, NM

#7 7 hrs ago
Without heavy fines and subsidies, Obamacare will fall within months.
Chicago, IL

