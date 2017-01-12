Ex-MI6 man linked to Trump dossier 'w...

Ex-MI6 man linked to Trump dossier 'worked for England's World Cup bid team'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Milford Mercury

The former British spy behind a dossier of embarrassing allegations about Donald Trump was reportedly hired by England's 2018 World Cup bid team. Christopher Steele is believed to have been brought in by the Football Association in 2010 to dig up information on governing body Fifa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Electoral College meets amid effort to deny Tru... 3 min Buns2836 144
News Intelligence Agencies Ask Americans to "Trust, ... 4 min kuda 35
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Cheech the Conser... 1,477,308
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 7 min Kissez1138 493
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 11 min Glitter7145 22,049
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 15 min Cookie9904 524
News GOP at war with itself (Mar '16) 16 min Panks 2,733
News Averse to Trump, America's poets fight back wit... 24 min kuda 73
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 32 min Crazy Beautiful 408,220
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 39 min JRB 233,608
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 2 hr Glitter7145 98
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,867 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC