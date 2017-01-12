There are on the CBS News story from 18 hrs ago, titled EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that caused yellow rivers. In it, CBS News reports that:

The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it will not repay claims totaling more than $1.2 billion for economic damages from a mine waste spill the agency accidentally triggered in Colorado, saying the law prohibits it. The EPA said the claims could be refiled in federal court, or Congress could authorize payments.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS News.