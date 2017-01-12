EPA says it won't repay claims for sp...

EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that caused yellow rivers

There are 6 comments on the CBS News story from 18 hrs ago, titled EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that caused yellow rivers.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it will not repay claims totaling more than $1.2 billion for economic damages from a mine waste spill the agency accidentally triggered in Colorado, saying the law prohibits it. The EPA said the claims could be refiled in federal court, or Congress could authorize payments.

April

Reading, PA

#1 17 hrs ago
This is an example of sht happens. Lets hope we can all learn from this, and get this cleaned up.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,840

The Left Coast

#3 16 hrs ago
April wrote:
This is an example of sht happens. Lets hope we can all learn from this, and get this cleaned up.
Actually this is an example of complete incompetence by the EPA. If the mine employees would have caused this the EPA would go to the ends of the earth to make them pay. EPA employees caused this, why wouldn't they be held accountable? Do as I say, not as I do? The EPA appears far more concerned about avoiding accountability than it is in cleanup.

Shakez2438

Plano, TX

#4 12 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#5 7 hrs ago
More Leftist Hippie arrogance. The new head of the EPA should be able to identify the actors and get rid of them. That may mean reducing their staff to about one office eight by ten.
April

Reading, PA

#6 30 min ago
RustyS wrote:
Actually this is an example of complete incompetence by the EPA. If the mine employees would have caused this the EPA would go to the ends of the earth to make them pay. EPA employees caused this, why wouldn't they be held accountable? Do as I say, not as I do? The EPA appears far more concerned about avoiding accountability than it is in cleanup.
Sounds like their are 2 laws in place here, just like there are 2 laws for the common people and big wigs. The big wigs get off and the common people pay up the gazoo.
April

Reading, PA

#7 27 min ago
It's funny when I think of lawsuits, how the target at fault never pays, but the money always comes out of peoples pockets who never had any part of the situmination.
Chicago, IL

