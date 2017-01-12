EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that caused yellow rivers
There are 6 comments on the CBS News story from 18 hrs ago, titled EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that caused yellow rivers. In it, CBS News reports that:
The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it will not repay claims totaling more than $1.2 billion for economic damages from a mine waste spill the agency accidentally triggered in Colorado, saying the law prohibits it. The EPA said the claims could be refiled in federal court, or Congress could authorize payments.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS News.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
This is an example of sht happens. Lets hope we can all learn from this, and get this cleaned up.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,840
The Left Coast
|
#3 16 hrs ago
Actually this is an example of complete incompetence by the EPA. If the mine employees would have caused this the EPA would go to the ends of the earth to make them pay. EPA employees caused this, why wouldn't they be held accountable? Do as I say, not as I do? The EPA appears far more concerned about avoiding accountability than it is in cleanup.
|
#4 12 hrs ago
hai freaky chick here looking for older guys to have freaky fun with..K iK me on fendigirl.z92
|
#5 7 hrs ago
More Leftist Hippie arrogance. The new head of the EPA should be able to identify the actors and get rid of them. That may mean reducing their staff to about one office eight by ten.
|
#6 30 min ago
Sounds like their are 2 laws in place here, just like there are 2 laws for the common people and big wigs. The big wigs get off and the common people pay up the gazoo.
|
#7 27 min ago
It's funny when I think of lawsuits, how the target at fault never pays, but the money always comes out of peoples pockets who never had any part of the situmination.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Teaman
|1,477,500
|DOJ to release report on Chicago police abuses
|4 min
|Battle Tested
|19
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|7 min
|President Donald ...
|17,309
|What Everyone Should Know about the Prophet Muh...
|8 min
|Einstein Nukes
|61
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|10 min
|JohnInLa
|104
|These faith groups are demanding Republicans st...
|11 min
|yehoshooah adam
|7
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|11 min
|President Donald ...
|3,507
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|11 min
|Battle Tested
|117
|Averse to Trump, America's poets fight back wit...
|12 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|85
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Jacques in Orleans
|233,625
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|25 min
|--Rickster--
|408,270
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC