Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GOP in court
The night before Donald Trump's inauguration, five environmental lawyers filed a federal court brief defending an Obama administration clean-water rule that the new president and his Republican allies have targeted for elimination, considering it burdensome to landowners. The move served as a warning that environmentalists, facing a hostile administration and a Republican-dominated Congress, are prepared to battle in court against what they fear will be a wave of "It's going to be all-out war," said Vermont Law School Professor Patrick Parenteau.
#1
What is clear is that Steve Bannon is running the show in our government for the moment.
The same Steve Bannon who once bragged that Breitbart was Â“the platform for the alt-right,Â” and who once told the Daily BeastÂ’s Ronald Radosh that he wanted to Â“destroy the state,Â”Â“bring everything crashing down,Â” and Â“destroy all of todayÂ’s establishment.Â”
#2
Trump has my full support in punishing employers and professionals who defy the law.
Congress has an obligation to make sure that the law is concurrent with the presidential agenda as long as it is constitutional. The Constitution has no rules regarding the environment or "rights" for people in this country illegally. I can't think of a better time or reason to explain to elitist citizens that they don't pick fights with the government looking for a negotiated peace.
Talk all you want about all-out war. I doubt any lawyers will be carrying a rifle and manning a foxhole any time soon and I really am getting tired of them talking smack like they're ready to. For now, I'm considering this all an object lesson on the aristocracy and I do hope citizens are watching.
The lesson be learned here is simple. You don't fret about clean water if you have no intention of sharing it with the White working class who you expect to pay for it.
#3
What these "mentalists" need to follow is the example of the Dakota Pipeline protesters, especially the self-appointed reps of the Sioux tribe suing the pipeline company and the Corps of Engineers. Their bad faith assertions to a Federal Court are plain for all to see. They were fork tongued. They lied to a Federal Court. Their intent was to disrupt and nothing else. They probably seeded a site with a few shards of pottery to claim it was important to some senile Indian bat making monkey noises on a stone somewhere outside the reservation. Bad faith fork tongued approaches are common with the Democrat Communist agendas interrupting clear, honest, faithful, respectful and environmentally tested, double walled approaches to energy distribution. These "mentalist" groups are front organizations surreptitiously gaining funds from feminized pansies thinking the dishonest rhetoric trapping them has a valid source. The dishonesty to a Federal Court stands out as actual demonstrated unreliability of their claims and INTENT.(They should have been thrown in jail for contempt of Court, but the Federal Judge treated them with undeserved leniency, Meanwhile, their violence speaks loudly also. Pretty soon, the fake Indians will be kidnapping children and women, like their ancestors did for a hundred years before America got smart and stopped them.)
#4
The GOP Congress should impeach, eliminate and replace any Federal Judge not following Statute. The Congress should do this early to send a warning to the "mentalist" groups collecting money on false pretenses and giving some of the collected funds and Federal Grants to the DNC. Really, did you morons supporting these groups ever think your money to the Sierra Club and other groups was going to go to promoting sexual deviancy? Well, dear hearts... check out the yearly financial statements going back to the Seventies. These organizations have been completely compromised by deviants, malcontents and Communists. Honest investigations would shut them down because of their dishonesty.
#5
Those bringing frivolous lawsuits for harassing and delaying public policy focused to liberalizing restrictive, oligarchic regulations imposed by a bunch of dying old Hippies suffering from self-validating, bipolar disorders should be jailed for contempt of Court. That would teach them in short order to not bring harassing lawsuits, like their forked tongued colleagues have done to impose their bureaucratic tyrannies.
#6
George Soros-Financed Groups Scheme to Stop TrumpÂ’s Temporary Refugee Halt Order
AH YES, THE COMMUNIST MONEY CREATING FAKE NEWS AND PAYING FOR RIOTS FROM CHILDREN THAT ARE TOO STUPID TO KNOW WHAT THEY ARE SCREAMING ABOUT. Paid noise.
#7
Terror-Tied Group CAIR Causing Chaos, Promoting Protests & Lawsuits as Trump Protects Nation........IN OTHER WORDS, THE PEOPLE ARE BEING PAID TO PROTEST
#8
The opening sentence says what all this is really about.....lawyers milking tree huggers and whacko's
The night before Donald Trump's inauguration, five environmental lawyers filed a federal court
#9
CNNÂ’s Zeleny: Press IsnÂ’t Â‘Going to Shut Up,Â’ But Bannon Is Â‘Absolutely RightÂ’ That Â‘We Should Listen MoreÂ’.........That's how the election blindsided you loons.
