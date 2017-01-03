There are on the GlobalNews story from 11 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahead of Friday meeting. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

His inauguration less than three weeks away, President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday raised new doubts about the nation's intelligence community, tweeting fresh criticism at the same officials who will help inform his most sensitive decisions once he takes office. Trump charged on Twitter that the timing of an upcoming intelligence briefing on Russian interference in the 2016 election had been delayed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.