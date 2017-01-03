Donald Trump takes shot at US intelli...

Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahead of Friday meeting

There are 40 comments on the GlobalNews story from 11 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahead of Friday meeting. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

His inauguration less than three weeks away, President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday raised new doubts about the nation's intelligence community, tweeting fresh criticism at the same officials who will help inform his most sensitive decisions once he takes office. Trump charged on Twitter that the timing of an upcoming intelligence briefing on Russian interference in the 2016 election had been delayed.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 6 hrs ago
The wilfully ignorant always resent intelligence.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,090

Location hidden
#3 5 hrs ago
Disrespect on a massive scale.....almost unbalanced ?....

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 4 hrs ago
Butthurt of Homeric proportions - totally ridiculous.

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

130

United States

#7 4 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and I am smart, I know more than the generals, I have information nobody has! To my detractors, my son could hack with these computers. Anybody can cyber so it's almost impossible to prove who hacked! Trust me, I'm an expert in all things and my uninformed opinion is more valuable than those of people who spend years in prestigious schools and their entire lives perfecting their trade.

BTW: along these lines, I recommend self-care to the 20 Million Americans who I will take away their health care. WebMD, a bottle of Jack Daniels, and a first aid kit is all you need. Be like me, smarter than the experts because I'm the era of Trumpistan, experts are idiots!

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#8 4 hrs ago
The Democrats have packed the intelligence services with political hacks.

Once Trump takes office they will be looking for new jobs in the Democrat ventriloquist dummy MSM where they belong.

There they can cook up all the fake news they want.

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

130

United States

#10 4 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
The Democrats have packed the intelligence services with political hacks.

Once Trump takes office they will be looking for new jobs in the Democrat ventriloquist dummy MSM where they belong.

There they can cook up all the fake news they want.
That's it my faithful! Slander into question the objectivity of the intelligence agencies without any evidence to suggest impropriety. Nevermind that you my faithful worshippers have a complete lack of objectivity! Witness the accusations of unfairness and fleecing of America against GM, while I myself hired immigrants over Americans and for years use laws to pay no taxes. Keep up the blind obedience my friends, I alone can make America great again!

American Independent

Coffeyville, KS

#11 4 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
The Democrats have packed the intelligence services with political hacks.

Once Trump takes office they will be looking for new jobs in the Democrat ventriloquist dummy MSM where they belong.

There they can cook up all the fake news they want.
Trump is aware of what political hacks the "intelligence services" have been filled with and he is aware of how overgrown and grossly useless a lot of the agencies have become. He is being smart to not trust the intel until those services are cleaned out and filled with people that will do the job and not think the job is simply to protect the liberals and punish anyone that disagrees with the progressive liberal agenda. The IRS could use a good cleaning out, hopefully Trump with completely clean out the useless hacks at the VA, and it would be real nice to see the so called Department of Education completely gutted and get some people in there that will get the system back to educating our youth and not use the education system simply as a means to push an agenda for political reasons rather then educate our youth.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#12 4 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
That's it my faithful! Slander into question the objectivity of the intelligence agencies without any evidence to suggest impropriety. Nevermind that you my faithful worshippers have a complete lack of objectivity! Witness the accusations of unfairness and fleecing of America against GM, while I myself hired immigrants over Americans and for years use laws to pay no taxes. Keep up the blind obedience my friends, I alone can make America great again!
You speak such fluent Loser.

YIM

“This represents freedom”

Since: Jul 14

5,317

But it is not free. Get it?

#13 4 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
I am The Real Donald Trump and I am smart, I know more than the generals, I have information nobody has! To my detractors, my son could hack with these computers. Anybody can cyber so it's almost impossible to prove who hacked! Trust me, I'm an expert in all things and my uninformed opinion is more valuable than those of people who spend years in prestigious schools and their entire lives perfecting their trade.

BTW: along these lines, I recommend self-care to the 20 Million Americans who I will take away their health care. WebMD, a bottle of Jack Daniels, and a first aid kit is all you need. Be like me, smarter than the experts because I'm the era of Trumpistan, experts are idiots!
Yes Mr. Trump you are a boiling genius. Those people who go on the news nightly and also give you advice about computers sure have the right stuff. And the way you made your son out to be very computer savvy must have been a blow to Hillary Clinton who is apparently to ignorant to use a government approved server while receiving and sending classified information. What school did she go to?

And about those 20 million people on health insurance...I was led to believe by Obama we were going to have a wealth transfer from people like the Waltons, Cock Brothers and folks who are rich. We didn't realize he meant a wealth transfer from folks who haven't had a real pay raise since the 70s and are having a tough time living from paycheck to paycheck. Like Nancy Pelosi said...you gotta approve the bill to find out what is in the ACA. Well the liberals in fact knew exactly what was in it and voted it in without a single republican siding with them. My rectum is still sore from that special kind of love delivered by the honest left. Yep...it's time to remove these terrible lies from the scrapbook of liberal history and rid this wonderful country of an economy ruined by Bill Clinton who signed NAFTA, eased bank regulations causing the Great Recession and Obama who took money from the almost poor and gave it to the poor.

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

130

United States

#14 4 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>You speak such fluent Loser.
That's it my faithful! Blind yourself to that which is easily proven through court records, tax returns, and Visa applications. Never doubt me or consider the mountain of inconsistencies and contradictions that are my words and actions. Believe without proof and deny or ignore all my detractors!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

130

United States

#15 4 hrs ago
YIM wrote:
<quoted text>Yes Mr. Trump you are a boiling genius. Those people who go on the news nightly and also give you advice about computers sure have the right stuff. And the way you made your son out to be very computer savvy must have been a blow to Hillary Clinton who is apparently to ignorant to use a government approved server while receiving and sending classified information. What school did she go to?

And about those 20 million people on health insurance...I was led to believe by Obama we were going to have a wealth transfer from people like the Waltons, Cock Brothers and folks who are rich. We didn't realize he meant a wealth transfer from folks who haven't had a real pay raise since the 70s and are having a tough time living from paycheck to paycheck. Like Nancy Pelosi said...you gotta approve the bill to find out what is in the ACA. Well the liberals in fact knew exactly what was in it and voted it in without a single republican siding with them. My rectum is still sore from that special kind of love delivered by the honest left. Yep...it's time to remove these terrible lies from the scrapbook of liberal history and rid this wonderful country of an economy ruined by Bill Clinton who signed NAFTA, eased bank regulations causing the Great Recession and Obama who took money from the almost poor and gave it to the poor.
That's it's my faithful! Ignore the inevitable consequences of my policies and promises! Consider not the interconnectedness of all things, or even the lessons of history taught by overzealous partisan politics. Ignore the electoral revolts of 1982, 2006, and 2010. Think only of today and let hubris be the winds in our sail, carrying us to a declining share of the electorate and permanent minority.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#16 4 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
That's it's my faithful! Ignore the inevitable consequences of my policies and promises! Consider not the interconnectedness of all things, or even the lessons of history taught by overzealous partisan politics. Ignore the electoral revolts of 1982, 2006, and 2010. Think only of today and let hubris be the winds in our sail, carrying us to a declining share of the electorate and permanent minority.
The last century called and they want their Colbert routine back.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#17 4 hrs ago
American Independent wrote:
<quoted text>

Trump is aware of what political hacks the "intelligence services" have been filled with and he is aware of how overgrown and grossly useless a lot of the agencies have become. He is being smart to not trust the intel until those services are cleaned out and filled with people that will do the job and not think the job is simply to protect the liberals and punish anyone that disagrees with the progressive liberal agenda. The IRS could use a good cleaning out, hopefully Trump with completely clean out the useless hacks at the VA, and it would be real nice to see the so called Department of Education completely gutted and get some people in there that will get the system back to educating our youth and not use the education system simply as a means to push an agenda for political reasons rather then educate our youth.
Trump probably has an intelligence network that knows more than the Democrat political hacks have had time to learn.

Trump knows how to clear out the political lice Obama has been loading the federal government with.

They will be gone in no time.

kuda

Arlington Heights, IL

#18 4 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

You speak such fluent Loser.
While the real Donald Trump may be a loser, he's not one whom we'd actually consider very fluent -- he seems to express himself easily on Twitter, but his tweets are vague pronouncements designed to provoke one effect or another, if not many depending on interpretation of their ambiguity.

KKKoffeeWithIvan kkka

Louisville, CO

#19 3 hrs ago
So tRump 'takes a shot at US Intelligence'...well what a suprise (NOT). But just wait until US INTELLIGENTS take a shot at tRump!!!

WHAT

Louisville, KY

#20 3 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
The Democrats have packed the intelligence services with political hacks.

Once Trump takes office they will be looking for new jobs in the Democrat ventriloquist dummy MSM where they belong.

There they can cook up all the fake news they want.
What it all boils down to is that Mr Trump ignorantly admires how a dictator does things and he is trying to make friends with him.
That is dangerous.
Russia can be friends with the US and cooperate for their own best interest like with the International Space Station, but they are not like America because of their total control of the people through strong man leadership.
We can be friends, but keep our distance from dictators unless they change to make their country one that is lead by their people.

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

130

United States

#21 3 hrs ago
kuda wrote:
<quoted text>While the real Donald Trump may be a loser, he's not one whom we'd actually consider very fluent -- he seems to express himself easily on Twitter, but his tweets are vague pronouncements designed to provoke one effect or another, if not many depending on interpretation of their ambiguity.
My tweets are not serious consumption or literal interpretation. They are for symbolic meaning alone! Just last night one of my advisors said on Fox 'Trump isn't going to put a 35% tariff on American goods made in Mexico,' even though I've said exactly that. Nevermind the idiocy of telling people you're bluffing before the hand is called!

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#22 3 hrs ago
KKKoffeeWithIvankkka wrote:
So tRump 'takes a shot at US Intelligence'...well what a suprise (NOT). But just wait until US INTELLIGENTS take a shot at tRump!!!
Keep it up with the death threats and you'll be sitting in a federal lockup.

Topix will give you up in a heartbeat "American Woman".

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

130

United States

#23 3 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>Keep it up with the death threats and you'll be sitting in a federal lockup.

Topix will give you up in a heartbeat "American Woman".
That's it my faithful! He can share a cell with Ted Nugent. Oh, wait...

YIM

“This represents freedom”

Since: Jul 14

5,317

But it is not free. Get it?

#24 3 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>
That's it's my faithful! Ignore the inevitable consequences of my policies and promises! Consider not the interconnectedness of all things, or even the lessons of history taught by overzealous partisan politics. Ignore the electoral revolts of 1982, 2006, and 2010. Think only of today and let hubris be the winds in our sail, carrying us to a declining share of the electorate and permanent minority.
That's pretty fancy talk. I had to look up the definition of hubris. I'm not going to spend much time analyzing your post but I did keep my eye on my backside while looking up the definition of hubris. Why is it that "inter connectedness of all things" makes me feel like I have been thrown in a pot with my wallet in my pocket and cooked with the folks that I have have worked hard all of my life not to be like?

