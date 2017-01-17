Donald Trump arrives in Washington with a wave and a salute
There are 24 comments on the Pasadena Star-News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump arrives in Washington with a wave and a salute. In it, Pasadena Star-News reports that:
In this file photo, the University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band performs before an NCAA college football game in Knoxville, Tenn. The band will perform in its 15th presidential inaugural parade since 1953 on Friday a decades-old tradition its band director said transcends politics and the nation's divisions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,697
Paris
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Obama's decision to free Puerto Rican terrorist sparks outrage
Obama's commutation of terrorist's sentence ignites outrage
He was convicted of trying to overthrow the government, and named a leader of a terrorist group that bombed public buildings and killed people.
Now, President Obama's decision to commute the sentence of FALN member Oscar Lopez Rivera has sparked outrage from terror victims.
"I'm disgusted by what the president did. It's a travesty," said Joe Connor, whose father was killed in an infamous FALN terrorist bombing in Manhattan.
You make if clear for us Obama, you are who your associate with........started with Bill Ayers.
|
Since: Oct 14
968
Location hidden
|
#3 13 hrs ago
Wall up yet?
|
#4 11 hrs ago
Donald and Melania look pretty classy there getting off the plane.Its to bad that at least 60 democrats are classless, but did anybody really care about them.Soros and Ayers are busy paying protesters but that only make s them look more like a loser.Its going to be so awesome to have the entire Trump family in the Whitehouse Friday night.Go Trump...Get him outta here(Obama)LMAO
|
Since: Mar 09
10,860
The Left Coast
|
#5 10 hrs ago
In what can only be described as a bizarre report, CNN ran a segment about what would happen if President-elect Trump was killed before or during his inauguration, either by terrorist attack or assassination attempt.
Ah, what true class the liberals have.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,965
NYC
|
#6 9 hrs ago
Donald trump will recognize Israel as the respectful Jewish state at time when UN is seeking the demise of Israel by isolation and BDS as concocted and planned by Obama and Hillary since 2009. Thanks the Lord for the great president Elect Donald trump who will move US Embassy to Jerusalem and will recognize Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel thus recognizing the biblical Jewish history of more than 3000 years since the Kingdom of David in Jerusalem. Undoubtedly, Obama who was behind the UN resolution that stripped Jerusalem and its biblical cities and Jewish holy places from the Jews while awarding them to ISIS-Hamas terroristÂ’s caliphate on the ruins of Israel was pushing since his first day in the White House and the Cairo speech of 2009 to cleanse 600,000 Jews from Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria because the ISIS and Hamas Caliphate does not allow even one Jew in their Caliphate. Obama who studied the Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood Supremacist Ideology that treat Jews and Christians as low-life Pig and Monkeys in Indonesia Madrassa in his youth and loved it, seeks two stage tricky plan for the destruction of Israel by first cutting Israel down to Pre-1967 war 7 miles width of miniature strip of land around Tel Aviv with 8 million Israelis surrounded by millions of ISIS and Hamas terrorists all around except the sea and using missile attacks on a daily basis to kill Israeli civilians. Obama, Hillary and Kerry never recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel even if there were no Palestinians living because they always demanded the uprooting of Jews from Jerusalem and making Jerusalem the center of the ISIS caliphate that Obama and Hillary created at 2011 along the borders of Israel in area larger than Great Britain and equipped with billions of dollarsÃ‚Â’ worth of American tanks, artillery, missiles and Humvees that Hillary sold to ISIS through third party such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The great American President Elect Donald Trump recognizes Jewish West Jerusalem and its biblical surrounded cities as the eternal Capital of Jerusalem and he opposes building Caliphate in East Jerusalem of Jihadist terrorists that will never recognize the right of Jews to have their own country similar to Obama, Hillary and Kerry. The UN, the Israel hating EU together with The liberal Jihadist American Democratic Party of Israel haters including self -hating Reform liberal Jews who hate Israel support the Obama agenda of creating of ISIS caliphate in Jerusalem over the ruins of Israel, but they will never see it happening.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,414
Location hidden
|
#7 9 hrs ago
Tomorrow is the big day folks...I wonder if Rosie and Whoopie have finished packing to leave the country.
|
Since: Dec 16
403
Location hidden
|
#8 9 hrs ago
That's it my faithfuls! I am here in Washington an tomorrow I will become "President!" Nevermind only a minority of Amerikans voted for me! Nevermind I will enter office with the lowest approval ratings in generations! Nevermind 60% of Americans want me to release my tax returns! Nevermind my Electoral College victory was within the margin of error for three key Democratic strongholds! Nevermind my margins of victory in those states was much less than those who voted for Johnson or Stein! Ride the winds of hubris with me jus like the 44th and 43rd Presidents! I promise we won't meet the same electoral revolt they did!
|
Since: Mar 09
10,860
The Left Coast
|
#9 8 hrs ago
But, I WILL BE PRESIDENT, so follow, get the fck out of my way, or get run over. You'll be OK snowflake, rest assured, I will provide you free diaper pins and play-doh.
|
Since: Dec 16
403
Location hidden
|
#10 7 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! Be as belligerent and nasty as you want to be! Alienate anyone who doesn't worship me as the savior of America! Ignore the costs of misreading election results as some kind of sweeping mandate! Never mind my base is a declining minority due to be overpopulated by 2050! Never mind how proposed privatisation of social security, as Speaker Ryan proposes, greatly contributed to a midterm slobbering in 2006! Never mind that even now nine Republican Senators oppose me on various legislative agendas! Never mind that any legislation but reconciliation will require eight Democratic votes! Ride the winds of hubris with me! Reagan's tent was crowded anyways!
|
#11 7 hrs ago
Around Obama's rental... yup.
Southern border...? You do know Trump's not President yet, don't you?
|
#12 7 hrs ago
dftt
|
#13 6 hrs ago
And in the end, Republicans will get behind DT while the economy prospers, ISIS wiped out, borders get secured, the fat from government trimmed, and America returns to greatness. During all of this, the demoncratic party descends further into communism thus further into oblivion.
|
#14 6 hrs ago
And here's the latest from CNN
https://www.google.com/search...
|
Since: Dec 16
403
Location hidden
|
#15 6 hrs ago
That's the spirit my faithful! Never mind the same faithful who make this fantastical proclamations did so in 2001 under the 43rd President! Wild declarations of a permanent conservative majority and purple thumbs were all the rage! Until reality made hubris it's beach and cast conservatives into a filibustering minority! Then again with Democrats under the 44th President, using a supermajority in the Senate and House to enact their partisan legislative agenda! Then again hubris slowly bent them over and showed them the fifty states! You're right my faithful! That won't happen to us because history never repeats itself!
|
#16 6 hrs ago
You lost .Go climb back into your dog house.Everything you stated is strictly speculation.Your wasting taxpayer money like you democrats always do by delaying Trumps cabinet when you know you cant stop them anyway.
|
Since: Dec 16
403
Location hidden
|
#17 6 hrs ago
That is my faithful! Ignore everything I said to ignore! Engorged yourself like a drug addict with a fix after a long drought! Never mind that it's not just Democrats who count themselves amongst my detractors! Never mind the 43rd President himself,and his wife, didn't vote for me and stated as much on election night! Never mind the long list of prominent Republicans who find me unfit for the office I am about to occupy! Nestle yourself safely in the warm embrace of self-delusion and hubris! For only I the great Donald Trump can make Amerika great again!
|
#18 6 hrs ago
Oh boy, are you missing the undercurrent!
Democrats have 2 choices, go back to JFK or go forward with their march toward a communist party. The later equals extinction.
|
Since: Dec 16
403
Location hidden
|
#19 6 hrs ago
My dearest faithful! I am so proud to have such devoted faithful supporting me! Embracing the age of Trump, where all empirical facts and recent lessons of history are dead! Where a zealots belief in the narrative of a massive far right conservative undercurrent is commonplace! Never mind not eight years ago Americans elected a supposed communist Manchurian candidate to the White House, with a popular vote margin of ten million votes! Never mind that in 2006 that supposed massive far right conservative undercurrent also clobbered Republicans in a 2006 Mid-Term elevating Nancy Pelossi to Speaker of the House; then two years later gave her a supermajority! I was so right! You my faithful would support me even if I shot a man in cold blood in Times Square!
|
#20 5 hrs ago
For all your blathering banter, it is still the Republican Party who own a trifecta in Washington, 2/3 of the states governorships, a majority in 2/3 individual state houses and senates, and soon the Supreme Court along with the looney-left 9th circuit.
You leftists won't recover from this.
Now, sit back and enjoy your destruction. I know I will. LOL!
|
Since: Dec 16
403
Location hidden
|
#21 5 hrs ago
That's it my dearest faithful! Believe that all my detractors are leftists or Democrats! Believe the George W Bush and his wife didn't announce on election night that they wouldn't be voting for me! Believe that Senator Mitch McConnell won't turn on me if given the chance! Believe that a simple majority of Republicans the House can pass legislation without the support of eight Democrats! Always believe in me and never question! My promises to you my faithful won't change or evolve like they did on the Electoral College, Russia as our biggest threat, prosecuting Hillary, funding my own campaign, transsexuals and bathrooms, etc, etc! I promise you I won't screw you like I screwed American banks in the 90's! I am The great Donald Trump and I'm a man of my word! But don't take me literally! My words are for symbolic meaning only!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|3 min
|UncleJed
|4,581
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|moshx
|1,480,930
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|21 min
|replaytime
|218,774
|Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br...
|22 min
|huntcoyotes
|467
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|23 min
|USA
|14,878
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|25 min
|Trump your President
|3,648
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|26 min
|Quirky
|18,005
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|-Dont Panic-
|409,450
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|4 hr
|Susanm
|1,166
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC