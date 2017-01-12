DOJ to release report on Chicago police abuses
In this Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks during a news conference in Chicago.
#1 11 hrs ago
Incredible criminality, murders and cruel abuse by the Black population of young dopers, yet the compromised DOJ with its Democrat Communist sleepers intent on continuing the false and scurrilous narratives of the Obama intent on creating false narratives about his eight years of destruction will find ways of supporting the Black Lies Matter operatives until the very last day and probably later. Activated deconstructionist sleepers in various Federal agencies are really a trip.
#2 11 hrs ago
This isn't a race issue. It's a patronage issue. That's Chicago. Mobster central.
The problem here isn't so much that the "mobsters" are in charge. It's that those "mobsters" are treated like heroes of the working class for providing jobs. Al Capone had it a bit easier. He just needed to provide booze. Yeah, it was the Great Depression, but in those days people at least didn't HAVE to have a job or be treated as a criminal.
Obamacare anyone? Deadbeat dads? Neglecting disabled vets? Absolute ostracizing of ex-cons? You can't totally blame Chicago. Even if you did, what next? Punish them?
It all comes back to jobs. Did I make my point yet? Jobs. It's about the JOBS! Yoohoo!!! JOBS!!
Since: Mar 09
10,838
The Left Coast
#3 9 hrs ago
As long as free, non-taxable, welfare is more profitable than working, jobs are not a real issue.
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,374
Location hidden
#4 9 hrs ago
Corruption..in Chicago, nahhhh
#5 6 hrs ago
Yeah right! When crime is out of control, attack law enforcement. That's been Obama's pathetic policy for 8 years, and we're tired of such nonsense. And his criminal infested DOJ is the deepest part of the "swamp" which needs to be drained.
#6 4 hrs ago
Cory Booker said that Sessions cant enforce the law because its discrimination.Wasnt it Loretta Lynch that said we can defeat Isis with love.?
#7 4 hrs ago
The mayor is head of police. He worked for Obama. That is why the long wait for their release.
