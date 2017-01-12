There are on the West Hawaii Today story from 14 hrs ago, titled DeVos to face questions over schools, conservative activism. In it, West Hawaii Today reports that:

Charter school advocate Betsy DeVos is widely expected to push for expanding school choice programs if confirmed as education secretary, prompting pushback from teachers unions. But Democrats and activists also are raising concerns about how her conservative Christian beliefs and advocacy for family values might impact minority and LGBT students.

