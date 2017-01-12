DeVos to face questions over schools,...

DeVos to face questions over schools, conservative activism

There are 7 comments on the West Hawaii Today story from 14 hrs ago, titled DeVos to face questions over schools, conservative activism. In it, West Hawaii Today reports that:

Charter school advocate Betsy DeVos is widely expected to push for expanding school choice programs if confirmed as education secretary, prompting pushback from teachers unions. But Democrats and activists also are raising concerns about how her conservative Christian beliefs and advocacy for family values might impact minority and LGBT students.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 12 hrs ago
Why do you choose to be an ignorant right-winger? Why do you refuse to move forward and deny your children a better world? Why do you close your mind to the bigger reality out there waiting to be explored? And you have the gall to criticize liberals?

Liberal Mental Disorder

Bronx, NY

#2 12 hrs ago
Someone who is not a liberal by the age of 20 has no heart. Someone who is still a liberal by the age of 40 has no mind.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 10 hrs ago
Liberal Mental Disorder wrote:
Someone who is not a liberal by the age of 20 has no heart. Someone who is still a liberal by the age of 40 has no mind.
Ignorance is bliss ... you are a happy man indeed!

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#4 8 hrs ago
DeVos is no less qualified than the past recent Secretaries Of Education. And her support for charter schools is in line with todays needs. The nation no longer benefits from large public schools, in the urban setting. And the security of student bodies and faculty are at increasing risk in big city grade schools, junior highs and high schools. And in the large public schools, faculty is expected to be social worker and psychologist, diminishing the needed emphasis on curricular education. The solution is smaller charter schools. And the issue should not be about teachers and their unions. It's about student education.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#5 6 hrs ago
Let's start with large public schools of inner city Milwaukee, Chicago, St Louis, Detroit and Cleveland. Students and teachers there risk being victims of violence every day. Why should taxpayers pay for these facilities, when so many problematic parents don't care? Let concerned parents and educators establish smaller charter schools.

Reply »
Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,554

Paris

#7 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
Why do you choose to be an ignorant right-winger? Why do you refuse to move forward and deny your children a better world? Why do you close your mind to the bigger reality out there waiting to be explored? And you have the gall to criticize liberals?
There is nothing you clowns have done with your social engineering that has made anything better. You have killed 53 million babies and chopped them up to sell though..........my so progressive.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Chicago, IL

