DeVos pledges not to undo public education, pushes choice
There are 7 comments on the KCBD-TV Lubbock story from 12 hrs ago, titled DeVos pledges not to undo public education, pushes choice. In it, KCBD-TV Lubbock reports that:
DeVos, Trump's choice for education secretary, has spent over two decades advocating for school choice. . FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump stands with Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos in Bedminster, N.J. DeVos has spent over two decades advocating for school choice programs.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
This billionaire private school religious whack-job is (amazingly) even less qualified for her new job than Comrade tRump is for his.
Betsy DeVosÂ’ dark money connections and the dismantling of democracy
http://www.jsonline.com/story/opinion/2016/12...
Sad!
|
#2 7 hrs ago
hey any mature men want to dom me? K iK me on babygurl_a94 (im female
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,639
Paris
|
#3 4 hrs ago
President Obama has commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, a US Army private imprisoned for leaking sensitive information to WikiLeaks, Neil Cavuto reported.
Ben Stein said Obama's commutation of Manning's 35-year sentence is proof that America is now seeing the "real Barack Obama".
"[He is] an extremely left-wing ideologue...[and is] showing himself to be anti-law-and-order and... anti-military," Stein said.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,376
Location hidden
|
#4 4 hrs ago
How about her wacko logic...gun's in schools to guard agin Grizzlies ?.....Darn Tootin !!!
|
#5 3 hrs ago
..........
Another juvenile from Madison WI, without an inkling about Urban school problems. It's obvious you're from the farm, and unaware of public school problems of here in Milwaukee and other American cities of size. Charter and private schools are the only solution to the failure of public schools, with diminishing curricular standards, and increasing violence towards students and faculty. Instead of just bashing DeVos, state your position on the problem.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,119
|
#6 2 hrs ago
Please don't insult farms by lumping someone from the People's Republic of Madison in with them.
Unfortunately, the solution is similar to that of someone who's brain dead...... Do everyone a fovor and pull the plug cause there ain't no coming back from that.
|
United States
|
#7 5 min ago
BillionaireBetsy did not even know that the Americans with Disabilities Act is a LAW. I guess they just don't teach that stuff in Private Billionaires' Schools. Maybe her teachers were all grizzly bears.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,479,771
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|District 1
|234,021
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|3 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|178
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|3 min
|june
|1
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|6 min
|Jenson
|409,096
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|7 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|136
|Donald Trump Meets with SCOTUS Candidate Willia...
|8 min
|Zackery
|1
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|23 min
|President Donald ...
|17,791
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|52 min
|USS LIBERTY
|201
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|President Donald ...
|4,371
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC