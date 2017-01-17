DeVos pledges not to undo public educ...

DeVos pledges not to undo public education, pushes choice

There are 7 comments on the KCBD-TV Lubbock story from 12 hrs ago, titled DeVos pledges not to undo public education, pushes choice. In it, KCBD-TV Lubbock reports that:

DeVos, Trump's choice for education secretary, has spent over two decades advocating for school choice. . FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump stands with Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos in Bedminster, N.J. DeVos has spent over two decades advocating for school choice programs.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 8 hrs ago
This billionaire private school religious whack-job is (amazingly) even less qualified for her new job than Comrade tRump is for his.

Betsy DeVosÂ’ dark money connections and the dismantling of democracy
http://www.jsonline.com/story/opinion/2016/12...

Sad!

Judged:

2

Lickz6812

Phoenix, AZ

#2 7 hrs ago
Judged:

1

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,639

Paris

#3 4 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
This billionaire private school religious whack-job is (amazingly) even less qualified for her new job than Comrade tRump is for his.

Betsy DeVosÃ‚Â’ dark money connections and the dismantling of democracy
http://www.jsonline.com/story/opinion/2016/12...

Sad!
President Obama has commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, a US Army private imprisoned for leaking sensitive information to WikiLeaks, Neil Cavuto reported.

Ben Stein said Obama's commutation of Manning's 35-year sentence is proof that America is now seeing the "real Barack Obama".

"[He is] an extremely left-wing ideologue...[and is] showing himself to be anti-law-and-order and... anti-military," Stein said.

Judged:

2

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,376

Location hidden
#4 4 hrs ago
How about her wacko logic...gun's in schools to guard agin Grizzlies ?.....Darn Tootin !!!

Judged:

2

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#5 3 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
This billionaire private school religious whack-job is (amazingly) even less qualified for her new job than Comrade tRump is for his.

Betsy DeVosÃ‚Â’ dark money connections and the dismantling of democracy
http://www.jsonline.com/story/opinion/2016/12...

Sad!
..........
Another juvenile from Madison WI, without an inkling about Urban school problems. It's obvious you're from the farm, and unaware of public school problems of here in Milwaukee and other American cities of size. Charter and private schools are the only solution to the failure of public schools, with diminishing curricular standards, and increasing violence towards students and faculty. Instead of just bashing DeVos, state your position on the problem.

Judged:

1

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,119

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 2 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
<quoted text>
..........
Another juvenile from Madison WI, without an inkling about Urban school problems. It's obvious you're from the farm, and unaware of public school problems of here in Milwaukee and other American cities of size. Charter and private schools are the only solution to the failure of public schools, with diminishing curricular standards, and increasing violence towards students and faculty. Instead of just bashing DeVos, state your position on the problem.
Please don't insult farms by lumping someone from the People's Republic of Madison in with them.

Unfortunately, the solution is similar to that of someone who's brain dead...... Do everyone a fovor and pull the plug cause there ain't no coming back from that.

Judged:

1

AmericanWomyn

United States

#7 5 min ago
BillionaireBetsy did not even know that the Americans with Disabilities Act is a LAW. I guess they just don't teach that stuff in Private Billionaires' Schools. Maybe her teachers were all grizzly bears.
