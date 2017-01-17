Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades In Washington
There are 6 comments on the KELO-TV Sioux Falls story from 18 hrs ago, titled Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades In Washington. In it, KELO-TV Sioux Falls reports that:
On his last day as vice president, Joe Biden briefly revived a tradition he had followed faithfully as a U.S. senator: He rode the commuter train home from Washington. Biden and his wife, Jill, hopped aboard an Amtrak train bound for Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday after attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Not interested.
|
#2 15 hrs ago
He's been a Washington "Establishment" Insider for so long, there can hardly be a welcome for him in Delaware.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,425
Location hidden
|
#4 2 hrs ago
I can't beat up on the man..he seems like a good Joe. He made the best with what he could serving under the kind of president we had. I will say this, he was good to our military..and gave back.
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Delaware's giving Uncle Joe a plug.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,425
Location hidden
|
#6 1 hr ago
He has enough plugs to spare..8~)
|
#7 1 hr ago
badgurlz11 is my K iK message me if you want to have freaky fun with a 21 f
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|2 min
|USA
|14,943
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,482,183
|Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ...
|3 min
|anonymous
|42
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|4 min
|kuda
|3
|Being conservative is not being racist
|4 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|11
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Fox News BS
|256,514
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|6 min
|Repub watch
|18,118
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|6 min
|President Donald ...
|4,759
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|9 min
|Agents of Corruption
|409,708
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|59 min
|NOM s Waffle House
|158
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC