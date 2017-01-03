Dakota Access protest policing costs exceed $22M
There are 4 comments on the Canada.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Dakota Access protest policing costs exceed $22M. In it, Canada.com reports that:
The cost of policing the Dakota Access pipeline protests in North Dakota has surpassed $22 million - an amount that would fund the state Treasury Department for two decades and $5 million more than the state set aside last year. Protest-related funding decisions will be made by state lawmakers during the 2017 session.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,104
#1 11 hrs ago
Send the bill to all those Indigenous "rights" groups and tribes.
Just because you have a "right" shouldn't mean the rest of us should be forced to pay for it.
Since: Oct 12
49,290
Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
Look at their source ???....Shoulda done the right thing, at the start !!!
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,104
#4 9 hrs ago
"The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few...."
Since: Mar 09
10,829
The Left Coast
#5 4 hrs ago
Good point, the Standing Rock Sioux should have never surrendered to the millennial enviro-terrorists. Sounds like Tribal Counsel regrets it now that the 'water protectors' moved on and left tons of human waste, garbage and burned out vehicles on a flood plain that drains to the Missouri River for the tribe to clean up.
