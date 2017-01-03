Dakota Access protest policing costs ...

Dakota Access protest policing costs exceed $22M

There are 4 comments on the Canada.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Dakota Access protest policing costs exceed $22M. In it, Canada.com reports that:

The cost of policing the Dakota Access pipeline protests in North Dakota has surpassed $22 million - an amount that would fund the state Treasury Department for two decades and $5 million more than the state set aside last year. Protest-related funding decisions will be made by state lawmakers during the 2017 session.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,104

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 11 hrs ago
Send the bill to all those Indigenous "rights" groups and tribes.

Just because you have a "right" shouldn't mean the rest of us should be forced to pay for it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,290

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
Look at their source ???....Shoulda done the right thing, at the start !!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,104

Lake Geneva, WI

#4 9 hrs ago
"The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few...."
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,829

The Left Coast

#5 4 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Look at their source ???....Shoulda done the right thing, at the start !!!
Good point, the Standing Rock Sioux should have never surrendered to the millennial enviro-terrorists. Sounds like Tribal Counsel regrets it now that the 'water protectors' moved on and left tons of human waste, garbage and burned out vehicles on a flood plain that drains to the Missouri River for the tribe to clean up.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d... 2 min Shinichiro Takizawa 14
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min District 1 233,343
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 4 min chandra 218,712
News President-elect Trumpschenko 5 min DR X 19
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 min I P freely 3,225
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... 6 min Eagle 12 91
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Cheech the Conser... 1,475,215
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 10 min Agents of Corruption 407,743
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 48 min I P freely 17,071
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 1 hr AmericanWomyn 54
News Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br... 1 hr Susanm 318
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,286 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC