There are 2 comments on the Texarkana Gazette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott said they met Sunday with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen while she was passing through Houston on her way to Central America. The Republican senator said in a news release that during his meeting with Tsai, they "discussed our mutual opportunity to upgrade the stature of our bilateral relations" in a talk that addressed arms sales, diplomatic exchanges and economic relations.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 13 hrs ago
The US relations with Taiwan are actual Laws passed and signed into Law; they are not simply resolutions. Those Laws establish a rigid and permanent oath of America to defend the sovereign independence of Taiwan against any and all foreign attacks, specifically from the mainland Communist government. Renewing a focus on that Law is important, as Democrats and RINOs have tried to put it out of the public's awareness. If current Democrats and RINOs don't like the law and want to abandon the Taiwan people to the common murders and gangland activities of the Communist Chinese regimes, let them use the usual methods of repealing Laws.
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#5 10 hrs ago
Cruz really let China have it today.Obamas weak leadership led up to all this by letting China think they could do whatever they wanted.Any one that doesnt know there is a major conflict growing in the South China Sea hasnt been following world affairs.
Chicago, IL

