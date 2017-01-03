There are on the Texarkana Gazette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwan president. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott said they met Sunday with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen while she was passing through Houston on her way to Central America. The Republican senator said in a news release that during his meeting with Tsai, they "discussed our mutual opportunity to upgrade the stature of our bilateral relations" in a talk that addressed arms sales, diplomatic exchanges and economic relations.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.