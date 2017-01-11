Convicted killer of 2 in Fort Worth set to die Wednesday
Convicted killer of 2 in Fort Worth set to die Wednesday
Wilkins, 48, was set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for a double slaying in Fort Worth in 2005 that stemmed from a $20 drug deal in which he thought he was buying a rock of crack cocaine that really was a piece of gravel. He helped jurors make a decision on punishment at his capital murder trial in 2008 by telling them how and why he killed the two victims and that he didn't care if they gave him the death penalty.
#1 18 hrs ago
Since: Nov 08
155,370
Paris
#1 18 hrs ago
This appeal process is too long and too expensive.
#2 18 hrs ago
49,313
Location hidden
#2 18 hrs ago
One less burden for the taxpayers.....
#3 18 hrs ago
Sentencing a person to death is actually more expensive than giving them life in prison due to the extensive appeals process involved when capital punishment is imposed.
#4 17 hrs ago
My point exactly. You get one appeal, then a 9mm. done in one.
#4 17 hrs ago
#5 17 hrs ago
1,110
#5 17 hrs ago
And make him pay for the bullet......
#6 14 hrs ago
49,313
Location hidden
#6 14 hrs ago
Know all about it, i live in Florida....too many expensive appeals....
#7 6 hrs ago
cheer up,once he is dead,he will vote dem
