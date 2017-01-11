Convicted killer of 2 in Fort Worth s...

Convicted killer of 2 in Fort Worth set to die Wednesday

There are 7 comments on the WRAL.com story from 22 hrs ago, titled Convicted killer of 2 in Fort Worth set to die Wednesday. In it, WRAL.com reports that:

Wilkins, 48, was set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for a double slaying in Fort Worth in 2005 that stemmed from a $20 drug deal in which he thought he was buying a rock of crack cocaine that really was a piece of gravel. He helped jurors make a decision on punishment at his capital murder trial in 2008 by telling them how and why he killed the two victims and that he didn't care if they gave him the death penalty.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,370

Paris

#1 18 hrs ago
This appeal process is too long and too expensive.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,313

Location hidden
#2 18 hrs ago
One less burden for the taxpayers.....

SashaStarr

Webster, NY

#3 18 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
One less burden for the taxpayers.....
Sentencing a person to death is actually more expensive than giving them life in prison due to the extensive appeals process involved when capital punishment is imposed.
Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,370

Paris

#4 17 hrs ago
SashaStarr wrote:
Sentencing a person to death is actually more expensive than giving them life in prison due to the extensive appeals process involved when capital punishment is imposed.
My point exactly. You get one appeal, then a 9mm. done in one.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,110

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 17 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>My point exactly. You get one appeal, then a 9mm. done in one.
And make him pay for the bullet......
Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,313

Location hidden
#6 14 hrs ago
SashaStarr wrote:
Sentencing a person to death is actually more expensive than giving them life in prison due to the extensive appeals process involved when capital punishment is imposed.
Know all about it, i live in Florida....too many expensive appeals....
davy

Colby, KS

#7 6 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
One less burden for the taxpayers.....
cheer up,once he is dead,he will vote dem
