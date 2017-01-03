Congress to quiz US spy official on h...

Congress to quiz US spy official on hacking report

There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 8 hrs ago, titled Congress to quiz US spy official on hacking report. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

The nation's top intelligence official is set to be quizzed on a declassified report that fingered the Kremlin in hacking during the presidential campaign, just one day after the U.S. sanctioned five Russians. Tuesday's appearance is second time in a week for National Intelligence Director James Clapper on Capitol Hill - this time before the Senate intelligence committee where lawmakers' questions will expose the underlying debate over the future of U.S.-Russian relations.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,287

Location hidden
#1 1 hr ago
ALWAYS STICKING THEIR PARTISAN NOSE INTO IT.....geesh !!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Belgrade migrants wait for food in pictures sim... 2 min Lusatian Sorbs ar... 1
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,475,006
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 3 min Ali 150
News Republicans once again rely on a misleading Oba... 7 min Aquarius-wy 52
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 9 min WEDONTKNOW 497
News LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o... 10 min Tre H 15
News Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ... 11 min Captain Yesterday 45
News Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br... 24 min Battle Tested 286
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 27 min Patriot 407,652
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 29 min positronium 17,040
News US Navy, Donald Trump planning biggest fleet ex... 2 hr Le Jimbo 94
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC