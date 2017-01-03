Congress to quiz US spy official on hacking report
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 8 hrs ago, titled Congress to quiz US spy official on hacking report. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
The nation's top intelligence official is set to be quizzed on a declassified report that fingered the Kremlin in hacking during the presidential campaign, just one day after the U.S. sanctioned five Russians. Tuesday's appearance is second time in a week for National Intelligence Director James Clapper on Capitol Hill - this time before the Senate intelligence committee where lawmakers' questions will expose the underlying debate over the future of U.S.-Russian relations.
Since: Oct 12
49,287
Location hidden
#1 1 hr ago
ALWAYS STICKING THEIR PARTISAN NOSE INTO IT.....geesh !!!
|US Navy, Donald Trump planning biggest fleet ex...
|2 hr
|Le Jimbo
|94
