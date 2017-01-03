Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't ...

Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'terrible things'

There are 17 comments on the New York Daily News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'terrible things'. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

George Clooney didn't vote for Donald Trump and doesn't think he's the right choice to run the United States. But he hopes the President-elect succeeds in office.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,830

Location hidden
#1 12 hrs ago
he is about to take office all should see what he can do. trump for real change and not what we have seen for along time.

DR X

Battle Creek, MI

#2 12 hrs ago
Clooney is three things (not three kings)

1. He is a grade B, monotone actor
2. He is a first-class hypocrite
3. He is a full colostomy bag

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#3 8 hrs ago
Clooney is a liar about all things. While enriching himself to extreme proportions and having four palatial homes, he exudes the arrogance of the elitist Left. He actually thinks he has relevance to tell Europeans they should continue destroying their counties with immigration, no matter the extreme violence and horror those immigrants have wrought. He smirked and was so self-assured that Trump was a buffoon and would never be elected. He never listened to the various interviews throughout Trump's whole life defining his care, compassion and focus specifically for the American people... ALL of them. Leftist, elitist Communist scum like Clooney will attempt to once again minimize the damage they and their very focuses attempts to destroy American values and tradition have done. He is lying. He's trapped himself in his previous life. He's anti-American and specifically elects to act in anti-American movies. He's puke chunks. Him and all of his Hollywood Leftist Looney friends need to stay tuned to the success and promise of REAL hope and change soon to occur.

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#4 7 hrs ago
These actors are getting really sickening,Nobody could have set the US back farther from where we were than Barack.And dont blame Bush because the Fed and the taxpayer bailed that out long ago.Barack enriched China for eight years at the US expense.He failed to resolve the Syria conflict because he was to cowardly to go in and do the job.At the time we could have taken Assad out in short order.And there was no need to go into Lybia because Gadaffi was cooperative.Clinton wanted him dead and then she laughed about it afterward like the sick individual she is.

Geezer

United States

#5 7 hrs ago
Terrible things....... like enforcing the laws of the land?
In the eyes of liberals, that would be a terrible thing.

anonymous

New York, NY

#6 6 hrs ago
Yet another Hollywood actor who has the insane idea that their political insights matter to anyone.

I'd be boycotting Hollywood if I weren't already about as disconnected from them as I could get. Too bad Japan had all their good anime titles absorbed by big media. They were the last shining example of stories that weren't perpetual relentless put-downs that just p1ss me off!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,335

Paris

#7 4 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Yet another Hollywood actor who has the insane idea that their political insights matter to anyone.

I'd be boycotting Hollywood if I weren't already about as disconnected from them as I could get. Too bad Japan had all their good anime titles absorbed by big media. They were the last shining example of stories that weren't perpetual relentless put-downs that just p1ss me off!
They have to look to politics for their headlines. Their movies are all flops and they are stuck with remakes that are flops and flops that are bigger flops. Third rate actors and actresses that try to out do each other with fake boobs and fake personalities.

swampmudd

Since: May 08

25,264

Deltona Fla

#8 3 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Yet another Hollywood actor who has the insane idea that their political insights matter to anyone.

I'd be boycotting Hollywood if I weren't already about as disconnected from them as I could get. Too bad Japan had all their good anime titles absorbed by big media. They were the last shining example of stories that weren't perpetual relentless put-downs that just p1ss me off!
I love how you slam Hollywood and then elect a TV show President.

WEDONTKNOW

Georgetown, IN

#9 2 hrs ago
swampmudd wrote:
<quoted text> I love how you slam Hollywood and then elect a TV show President.
Oh brother where art thou?
They know which side their bread is buttered on.
They feather their own nests.

These Commies in Hollyweed never have done anything but act like somebody.
People in America are tired of hearing the same old tune from these fakes!

swampmudd

Since: May 08

25,264

Deltona Fla

#10 2 hrs ago
WEDONTKNOW wrote:
<quoted text>Oh brother where art thou?
They know which side their bread is buttered on.
They feather their own nests.

These Commies in Hollyweed never have done anything but act like somebody.
People in America are tired of hearing the same old tune from these fakes!
I don't know about commies in Hollywood they all seem to be pretty successful capitalists out there to me,,, But the head of the once Communist KGB just got his favorite American TV show elected to the Presidency.

FUBAR

Houston, TX

#12 1 hr ago
Spawn terrible things? The Bush 2 administration was waiting for a large attack upon the U.S. to start an invasion of Iraq as revealed by "The Plan for a New America". Conflicts continue in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Barak Obama received a Nobel Peace prize for unknown reasons. Then Obama's administration became involved in Syria's civil war if it was not instigated by the CIA from the start by supplying weapons and funds to ISIS and other terrorists in Syria and in Libya. At first it seemed as though either North Korea or Iran would be next. But now Obama is instigating what might become a new cold war between the Russia and the U.S. based on false pretext of meddling in U.S. elections although Obama and Bill Clinton encouraged illegal aliens from south of the border to vote illegally in U.S. elections. Furthermore, the Obama administration has completely ignored the fact that Democrats were caught registering dead people to vote. The DHS was found to be hacking into voting computers in West Virginia, Kentucky and Georgia. Democrats were found busing democrat voters to several voting locations so that they could vote multiple times at different locations. Random voting machines were reported that would not allow a vote for Trump by defaulting any vote to Hillary Clinton. Obama has sparked a new war based on false pretext at the end of his administration without finishing either the one in Afghanistan or in Syria. Meanwhile, no one is listening to Julian Assange who received the DNC e-mails to make public as he says the e-mails were provided by an insider; not by the Russians.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,824

The Left Coast

#13 1 hr ago
Gorgeous George is past his prime, he needs something to do now that he lost Hillary.

Things were bad enough

Houston, TX

#14 1 hr ago
We have had more mass murder attacks upon Americans on American soil by muslim terrorists during Obama's administration than in any other administration before it although he denies and refuses to acknowledge the fact by calling such attacks, "work place violence" instead of calling them what they are, foreign muslim terrorist attacks on American soil.

We have had more black on white and black on cop violence during Obama's administration than during any other administration since the Watts Riots.

If John Lennon was still alive today, he would be singing, "All we are saying is give Trump a chance!"

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,335

Paris

#15 22 min ago
Things were bad enough wrote:
We have had more mass murder attacks upon Americans on American soil by muslim terrorists during Obama's administration than in any other administration before it although he denies and refuses to acknowledge the fact by calling such attacks, "work place violence" instead of calling them what they are, foreign muslim terrorist attacks on American soil.

We have had more black on white and black on cop violence during Obama's administration than during any other administration since the Watts Riots.

If John Lennon was still alive today, he would be singing, "All we are saying is give Trump a chance!"
Yeppers, but liberals can't give Trump a chance. They got stomped so badly that they have to try and do what Hillary did.........keep up the negative rhetoric and hope that Trump screws up so they can say, see, I told you so. Since kooks are the only ones still buying newspapers, the MSM has to stay on their good side or go more broke than they are already.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,335

Paris

#16 20 min ago
swampmudd wrote:
<quoted text> I love how you slam Hollywood and then elect a TV show President.
I love how you have to keep finding the smallest item to bash with. You are more like a titmouse than a gator. Maybe you can get on with GEICO.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,267

Location hidden
#17 17 min ago
tomin cali wrote:
he is about to take office all should see what he can do. trump for real change and not what we have seen for along time.
Expand on, real change ?....
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,278

Location hidden
#18 6 min ago
DR X wrote:
Clooney is three things (not three kings)

1. He is a grade B, monotone actor
2. He is a first-class hypocrite
3. He is a full colostomy bag
And you are an envious nobody.
Chicago, IL

