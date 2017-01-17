Cleveland submits new police crisis i...

Cleveland submits new police crisis intervention policy

" A new crisis policy for Cleveland police will allow officers with specialized training to refer some people having a mental health or substance abuse crisis to hospitals and treatment facilities rather than arrest them for minor crimes. The crisis intervention policy was submitted late Thursday to the federal judge overseeing an agreement between Cleveland and U.S. Department of Justice to reform the city's police department.

