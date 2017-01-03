There are on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from 11 hrs ago, titled China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's president. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and First Vice President of Honduras Ricardo Alvarez, wave during a welcome ceremony after Tsai's arrival at Soto Cano Air Base outside Comayagua, Honduras, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The T... BEIJING - China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between U.S. officials and Taiwan's government following a meeting between Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott and the self-governing island's President Tsai Ing-wen.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.