China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's president
There are 2 comments on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from 11 hrs ago, titled China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's president.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and First Vice President of Honduras Ricardo Alvarez, wave during a welcome ceremony after Tsai's arrival at Soto Cano Air Base outside Comayagua, Honduras, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The T... BEIJING - China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between U.S. officials and Taiwan's government following a meeting between Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott and the self-governing island's President Tsai Ing-wen.
Oh my, China threatens to not hack us anymore or steal our military secrets if we don't let them have their way.
And yet, I once read that China threatened to blow away our West Coast if we got involved in their business with Taiwan (China thinks Taiwan belongs to CHINA).
Interestingly enough, it seems that threat has vanished from the internet.
(But that does explain why China was so pissed off about Trump taking Taiwan's call)
