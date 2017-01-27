There are on the 680News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Chicago police superintendent falls ill at news conference. In it, 680News reports that:

In this photo taken from video, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, hands a bottle of water to Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson after Johnson became wobbly during a news conference Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that there were requests for candy for Johnson as he fell ill.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.