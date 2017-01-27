Chicago police superintendent falls ill at news conference
In this photo taken from video, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, hands a bottle of water to Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson after Johnson became wobbly during a news conference Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that there were requests for candy for Johnson as he fell ill.
#1 13 hrs ago
Candy ?? obviously diabetic !! why not orange juice or a 7-up ? people are so un informed on health issues, they cause their own health demise.
#2 13 hrs ago
unhealthy demise
#3 13 hrs ago
This dude has done a far worse job than the white guy they fired. Guess being a black man super- policeman helps when most of the murders happen in black hoods.
Unfortunately, the color of the top cop hasn't helped decrease the murders of black on black crime. Perhaps they should let the blood flow ... black on black murders ... apparently culls the herd.
Since: Oct 12
49,480
Location hidden
#4 11 hrs ago
Lucky it didn't happen on the streets of the South or West side,,,,,,
#5 5 hrs ago
Yep ... they'd be looking for a BULLET in the cop who collapsed ....
That's the protocol for downed cops in the South/and/West side.
#6 4 hrs ago
doctors should take a better look maybe there is a bullet in his body somewhere !
