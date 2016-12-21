Chicago averaged over 2 murders a day in 2016, worst tally in decades
There are 7 comments on the GlobalNews story from 16 hrs ago, titled Chicago averaged over 2 murders a day in 2016, worst tally in decades. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
Residents, activists, and friends and family members of victims of gun violence march down Michigan Avenue carrying nearly 800 wooden crosses bearing the names of people murdered in the city in 2016 on December 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. One of the most violent years in Chicago history ended Sunday with a sobering tally: 762 homicides, the most in two decades in the city and more than New York and Los Angeles combined.
#1 16 hrs ago
they will try for a new record in 2017
#2 16 hrs ago
That's standard statistics for a 'sanctuary city'.... get used to it
#4 15 hrs ago
Rahm Emanuel and Barack Obama. Modern day Neros.
#8 11 hrs ago
ne1 have K iK? 21 fem here! K iK me on sunshine.a28
#9 11 hrs ago
Disproportionately Black, then Latino. Most drug related, except for the little children murdered in drive-by attacks.
The sooner people realize they are dealing here with a definable and distinctly different species, the better off they'll be. People allowing a different species to rule their lives and safety are really stupid.
#10 10 hrs ago
The gangs are in every state now.Trump and law and order.Give the police what they need to do the job.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,918
NYC
#11 10 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, Obama and Hillary together with the Mozlem brotherhood terrorists collaborated against America and pushed anarchy, cop killing and chaos, using the Obama phone to organize riots all over America with the Black Live matter cop killers and with IsIS terrorists of America. . ItÂ’s a new day in America 2017 when America First agenda will rule with the new President Donald Trump. Obamacare is a global world fraud for the border-less America which provides free healthcare to those who enter our country illegally and enjoy free food stamps in return for voting for the liberal crooks of the Democratic Party. It is great to defeat the Obamacare scam which was intended for parasitic Americans who refused to work for living, for illegal invaders and refugees including ISIS terrorists that Obama and Hillary brought to America in millions behind the back of the American people. Trump and the new Congress and Senate will restore private health care and remove the obligation for every American to have Obamacare or else pay a fine. Companies that were afraid of hiring Americans for full time job and pay hefty fees to the Obamacare can now employ more employees in full time job. Healthcare companies will provide health services all over America with much better rates and sensible deductible payments that reached thousands of dollars under the Obamacare scam before any payment was made by the Obamacare. It is good day for new America 2017 after the defeat of the Clintons who ruined America during three decades using attack machine liberal lying media led by the NY Times and CNN.
