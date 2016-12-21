Chicago averaged over 2 murders a day...

Chicago averaged over 2 murders a day in 2016, worst tally in decades

There are 7 comments on the GlobalNews story from 16 hrs ago, titled Chicago averaged over 2 murders a day in 2016, worst tally in decades. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

Residents, activists, and friends and family members of victims of gun violence march down Michigan Avenue carrying nearly 800 wooden crosses bearing the names of people murdered in the city in 2016 on December 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. One of the most violent years in Chicago history ended Sunday with a sobering tally: 762 homicides, the most in two decades in the city and more than New York and Los Angeles combined.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
davy

Colby, KS

#1 16 hrs ago
they will try for a new record in 2017

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#2 16 hrs ago
That's standard statistics for a 'sanctuary city'.... get used to it

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Two Fiddle Dee Dee s

Bronx, NY

#4 15 hrs ago
Rahm Emanuel and Barack Obama. Modern day Neros.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Extasy5256

New York, NY

#8 11 hrs ago
ne1 have K iK? 21 fem here! K iK me on sunshine.a28
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#9 11 hrs ago
Disproportionately Black, then Latino. Most drug related, except for the little children murdered in drive-by attacks.

The sooner people realize they are dealing here with a definable and distinctly different species, the better off they'll be. People allowing a different species to rule their lives and safety are really stupid.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#10 10 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Disproportionately Black, then Latino. Most drug related, except for the little children murdered in drive-by attacks.

The sooner people realize they are dealing here with a definable and distinctly different species, the better off they'll be. People allowing a different species to rule their lives and safety are really stupid.
The gangs are in every state now.Trump and law and order.Give the police what they need to do the job.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

6,918

NYC

#11 10 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, Obama and Hillary together with the Mozlem brotherhood terrorists collaborated against America and pushed anarchy, cop killing and chaos, using the Obama phone to organize riots all over America with the Black Live matter cop killers and with IsIS terrorists of America. . ItÂ’s a new day in America 2017 when America First agenda will rule with the new President Donald Trump. Obamacare is a global world fraud for the border-less America which provides free healthcare to those who enter our country illegally and enjoy free food stamps in return for voting for the liberal crooks of the Democratic Party. It is great to defeat the Obamacare scam which was intended for parasitic Americans who refused to work for living, for illegal invaders and refugees including ISIS terrorists that Obama and Hillary brought to America in millions behind the back of the American people. Trump and the new Congress and Senate will restore private health care and remove the obligation for every American to have Obamacare or else pay a fine. Companies that were afraid of hiring Americans for full time job and pay hefty fees to the Obamacare can now employ more employees in full time job. Healthcare companies will provide health services all over America with much better rates and sensible deductible payments that reached thousands of dollars under the Obamacare scam before any payment was made by the Obamacare. It is good day for new America 2017 after the defeat of the Clintons who ruined America during three decades using attack machine liberal lying media led by the NY Times and CNN.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CORRUPT: DHS Took Millions In Bribes From Drug ... 1 min tomin cali 1
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 1 min President Donald ... 16,370
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,469,748
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Just call me ABE 2 255,052
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 min lides 23,119
News Trump's victory was history rhyming with itself... 7 min Le Jimbo 16
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 7 min Coffee Party 406,811
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 41 min Right wing lies 297
News Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic... 4 hr huntcoyotes 79
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,495 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,534

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC