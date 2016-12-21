There are on the GlobalNews story from 16 hrs ago, titled Chicago averaged over 2 murders a day in 2016, worst tally in decades. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

Residents, activists, and friends and family members of victims of gun violence march down Michigan Avenue carrying nearly 800 wooden crosses bearing the names of people murdered in the city in 2016 on December 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. One of the most violent years in Chicago history ended Sunday with a sobering tally: 762 homicides, the most in two decades in the city and more than New York and Los Angeles combined.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.