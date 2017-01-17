Chelsea Manning: a potent symbol for transgender Americans
For most Americans, Chelsea Manning has been a hero or villain based on how they view her decision to leak classified material. For transgender people, she has another dimension - serving as a potent symbol of their struggles for acceptance.
Since: Mar 09
10,855
The Left Coast
#1 10 hrs ago
Shouldn't that be 'impotent symbol'?
#2 10 hrs ago
Not blippin interested. Just denial of mental health problems. Done and done.
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,404
Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
..and treason, don't forget treason.
#5 3 hrs ago
Confused about gender, confused about oaths taken in the military and treason. They go hand in hand. Commuting this freak's sentence probably is Obama's lead-up to his own sex change, the one thing he hasn't tried yet.
#6 3 hrs ago
Chelsea? I thought it was Peyton. Oh, never mind.
#7 2 hrs ago
