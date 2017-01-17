Chelsea Manning: a potent symbol for ...

Chelsea Manning: a potent symbol for transgender Americans

Chelsea Manning: a potent symbol for transgender Americans

For most Americans, Chelsea Manning has been a hero or villain based on how they view her decision to leak classified material. For transgender people, she has another dimension - serving as a potent symbol of their struggles for acceptance.

RustyS

Shouldn't that be 'impotent symbol'?

anonymous

Not blippin interested. Just denial of mental health problems. Done and done.
Dr Wu

..and treason, don't forget treason.
Cordwainer Trout

Confused about gender, confused about oaths taken in the military and treason. They go hand in hand. Commuting this freak's sentence probably is Obama's lead-up to his own sex change, the one thing he hasn't tried yet.
Dom Tullipso

Chelsea? I thought it was Peyton. Oh, never mind.
Sugar3838

