There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 5 hrs ago, titled California lawmakers eye statewide immigration sanctuary. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

The California Legislature advanced a bill Tuesday that would provide statewide sanctuary for immigrants by restricting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The move in the nation's largest state came as legislative Democrats ramp up their efforts to battle the immigration crackdown started by President Donald Trump.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.