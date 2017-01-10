California lawmakers eye statewide immigration sanctuary
There are 3 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 5 hrs ago, titled California lawmakers eye statewide immigration sanctuary. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
The California Legislature advanced a bill Tuesday that would provide statewide sanctuary for immigrants by restricting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The move in the nation's largest state came as legislative Democrats ramp up their efforts to battle the immigration crackdown started by President Donald Trump.
#1 4 hrs ago
Don't cooperate with the feds? Gosh people seem to feel very important these days.
For my part, I'm OK with putting campaign promises on hold while certain people are beaten into submission, but I'm an old guy. I wouldn't be fighting this fight. It may be time to talk turkey with the kids.
#2 51 min ago
What happens when the Federal Government pulls all grants or funding to Ca. Ca can not fund it's diverse refugee,immigration population on state funded programs.
#3 49 min ago
More than 36,000 refugees have resettled in California over the past six years, according to the California Department of Social Services.
