California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coastal canyon
More than 20 people escaped injury when a flood swept cabins and vehicles down a coastal canyon as the second in a trio of storms drenched California with heavy rain and brought more snow to the mountains. The dramatic scene about 115 miles northwest of Los Angeles came during a day of pounding rain in Southern California that caused flooding, rockslides and an avalanche warning.
starting to look like the weather curse is being lifted from ca.hope most of this water is stored
Sorry about the water, just "draining the swamp"...Left Coast is good place start.
Now surely they are not going to start bitching about too much rain are they..
