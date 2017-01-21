California flood sweeps cabins, cars ...

There are 3 comments on the The Republic story from 11 hrs ago, titled California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coastal canyon. In it, The Republic reports that:

More than 20 people escaped injury when a flood swept cabins and vehicles down a coastal canyon as the second in a trio of storms drenched California with heavy rain and brought more snow to the mountains. The dramatic scene about 115 miles northwest of Los Angeles came during a day of pounding rain in Southern California that caused flooding, rockslides and an avalanche warning.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,059

Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
starting to look like the weather curse is being lifted from ca.hope most of this water is stored

JustinObserver

Marion, MA

#3 1 hr ago
Sorry about the water, just "draining the swamp"...Left Coast is good place start.
Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,439

Location hidden
#4 34 min ago
Now surely they are not going to start bitching about too much rain are they..
Chicago, IL

