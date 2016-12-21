California aims to take lead in givin...

California aims to take lead in giving marijuana industry access to financial services

In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Rolie Gonzalez III displays a branch of marijuana buds taken for a plant on the farm of grower Laura Costa, near Garberville. California hopes to take the lead in giving the cannabis industry access to banking services in 2017, with a new working group focused on finding a solution to ongoing conflicts between state and federal laws that force marijuana businesses to operate largely in cash.

Go Blue Forever

California....OFTEN GOOFY, SOMETIMES INNOVATIVE!!!.......

RustyS

The mexican drug cartels will love it.

