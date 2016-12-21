California aims to take lead in giving marijuana industry access to financial services
There are 2 comments on the Press-Telegram story from 8 hrs ago, titled California aims to take lead in giving marijuana industry access to financial services. In it, Press-Telegram reports that:
In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Rolie Gonzalez III displays a branch of marijuana buds taken for a plant on the farm of grower Laura Costa, near Garberville. California hopes to take the lead in giving the cannabis industry access to banking services in 2017, with a new working group focused on finding a solution to ongoing conflicts between state and federal laws that force marijuana businesses to operate largely in cash.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,989
Location hidden
|
#1 7 hrs ago
California....OFTEN GOOFY, SOMETIMES INNOVATIVE!!!.......
|
Since: Mar 09
10,798
The Left Coast
|
#2 4 hrs ago
The mexican drug cartels will love it.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|4 min
|Guest
|620
|Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic...
|4 min
|huntcoyotes
|49
|Chicago averaged over 2 murders a day in 2016, ...
|5 min
|Two Fiddle Dee Dee s
|3
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,469,564
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 min
|MichaelJordan
|4,904
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Injudgement
|255,016
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|8 min
|USA Today
|32
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|25 min
|huntcoyotes
|265
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Maria
|2,794
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|katrina 88
|406,751
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC