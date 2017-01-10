There are on the Ohio.com story from 3 hrs ago, titled Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes on Price, Mnuchin,.... In it, Ohio.com reports that:

In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ohio.com.