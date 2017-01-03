Bruce Springsteen questions Trump's c...

Bruce Springsteen questions Trump's competence for office

There are 21 comments on the SooToday story from 11 hrs ago, titled Bruce Springsteen questions Trump's competence for office. In it, SooToday reports that:

During an interview on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast released Monday, Bruce Springsteen said he questions whether Trump "is simply competent enough to do this particular job." Springsteen is a high-profile Democrat and appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#1 10 hrs ago
A little late to have that thought.

Trump has been the nominee since July 20.

If he had any questions THAT was the time to bring it up, if he thought it was that serious.

Now he just sounds like a whining loser because his candidate was 'second runner up'.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,326

Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
...and he is just a singer/entertainer..what qualifications does he have to make such an assumption. Like all of these actors and entertainers..once they have success they think their word is gold.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

114

United States

#3 8 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump declare January 20th a great day for Trumpistan, er the United States of America! With the Republican Congress behind me, we'll pay off the National Debt of $20 Trillion, enact the most tremendous permanent tax cuts in history, spend $1 Trillion on Infrastructure, Repeal Obamacare, deport 11 Million illegal aliens, defeat Islamic Terrorism world wide, bring back all the manufacturing jobs outsourced overseas, and make America great again!

Nevermind the intellectual liberals with their projections of an additional $10 Trillion in national debt due to lost tax revenue. Nevermind that repealing Obamacare will leave 20 Million Americans without healthcare. Nevermind I lost the popular vote by 3 Million votes and that Republicans lost six seats in the House and two in the Senate. The Republicans and I will ram our agenda down the American people's throats and they will rejoice and worship us as saviors. There will be no midterm backlash as there was for Reagan in 1982 and Bush in 2006. I am the great Donald Trump and I will change reality by force of will alone!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#4 8 hrs ago
Springsteen was never as good as Jim Dandy Mangrum.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHVz8prFZ9c

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#5 8 hrs ago
Dr Wu wrote:
...and he is just a singer/entertainer..what qualifications does he have to make such an assumption. Like all of these actors and entertainers..once they have success they think their word is gold.
Easy, both Springsteen and Trump are entertainers with membership in the Screen Actors Guild.

They have more in common than you are giving them credit.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#6 8 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
I am The Real Donald Trump declare January 20th a great day for Trumpistan, er the United States of America! With the Republican Congress behind me, we'll pay off the National Debt of $20 Trillion, enact the most tremendous permanent tax cuts in history, spend $1 Trillion on Infrastructure, Repeal Obamacare, deport 11 Million illegal aliens, defeat Islamic Terrorism world wide, bring back all the manufacturing jobs outsourced overseas, and make America great again!

Nevermind the intellectual liberals with their projections of an additional $10 Trillion in national debt due to lost tax revenue. Nevermind that repealing Obamacare will leave 20 Million Americans without healthcare. Nevermind I lost the popular vote by 3 Million votes and that Republicans lost six seats in the House and two in the Senate. The Republicans and I will ram our agenda down the American people's throats and they will rejoice and worship us as saviors. There will be no midterm backlash as there was for Reagan in 1982 and Bush in 2006. I am the great Donald Trump and I will change reality by force of will alone!
You seem to be an imposter and not a very good one.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-n3AMxdgsY

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

114

United States

#7 8 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
<quoted text>You seem to be an imposter and not a very good one.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =C-n3AMxdgsYXX
Blasphemy. All of my promises are a matter of public record! And thanks for the YouTube link; reading is SO overrated and best left to city dwelling liberals!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

114

United States

#8 8 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
<quoted text>Blasphemy. All of my promises are a matter of public record! And thanks for the YouTube link; reading is SO overrated and best left to city dwelling liberals!
As always, remember nothing I say is for subject to literal interpretation or serious consumption. It's only symbolic!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#9 6 hrs ago
TOO BAD BRUCE !! can you say President Trump ?? when are you, Cher, al sharpton, whopper goldberg, Celin Dion etc etc and ALL the Hollywood celebrities LEAVING ?? WE DON'T GIVE A DAMN IF YOU LEAVE........don't waste time, LEAVE NOW !

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

114

United States

#10 5 hrs ago
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante wrote:
TOO BAD BRUCE !! can you say President Trump ?? when are you, Cher, al sharpton, whopper goldberg, Celin Dion etc etc and ALL the Hollywood celebrities LEAVING ?? WE DON'T GIVE A DAMN IF YOU LEAVE........don't waste time, LEAVE NOW !
Leave my friends Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson alone. Haven't you seen the picture of me with my hand in Sharpton pocket, whispering sweet nothing in Jacksons ear?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

114

United States

#11 5 hrs ago
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante wrote:
TOO BAD BRUCE !! can you say President Trump ?? when are you, Cher, al sharpton, whopper goldberg, Celin Dion etc etc and ALL the Hollywood celebrities LEAVING ?? WE DON'T GIVE A DAMN IF YOU LEAVE........don't waste time, LEAVE NOW !
BTW: why isn't Ted Nugent dead or in jail? Remember what he said about Obama being reelected?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#12 5 hrs ago
Who cares what a washed up musician in need of an oil change thinks.

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Just Saying

Matthews, NC

#13 5 hrs ago
Dr Wu wrote:
...and he is just a singer/entertainer..what qualifications does he have to make such an assumption. Like all of these actors and entertainers..once they have success they think their word is gold.
You have very much in common with these actors and entertainers.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,822

Casper, WY

#14 5 hrs ago
At least President Trump was born in the USA unlike Obama.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

114

United States

#15 4 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
At least President Trump was born in the USA unlike Obama.
Absolutely! Nevermind that I personally used all my available resources to discover concrete evidence of that belief, but was unable to find anything except innuendo and smear. Thankfully, you and I abide by a worldview where empirical facts are trumped by belief. As long as we repeat our beliefs enough and believe enough, they become facts.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#16 3 hrs ago
Born in the USA,
He was born in the USA.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#17 3 hrs ago
Dr Wu wrote:
...and he is just a singer/entertainer..what qualifications does he have to make such an assumption. Like all of these actors and entertainers..once they have success they think their word is gold.
Does your wisdom apply to Ted Nugent?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#18 3 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
At least President Trump was born in the USA unlike Obama.
The Hawaiian Islands seceded?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,326

Location hidden
#22 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Does your wisdom apply to Ted Nugent?
Yes...especially. He's a nut case.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#23 22 min ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

The Hawaiian Islands seceded?
Kenya is in Hawaii cupcake, you need to go back to sixth grade and study a globe.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 1 min Rosa_Winkel 21,987
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... 2 min Guest 82
News Mexican man charged with rape in Kan. had 19 de... 3 min Mikey 57
News How should the Affordable Care Act be modified? 3 min Charm7664 45
Ford to scrap Mexico plant, invest in Michigan ... 4 min Mikey 6
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Dr Guru 232,608
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 min Big C 23,245
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 9 min Quirky 406,990
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min ritedownthemiddle 1,470,707
News Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic... 30 min davy 123
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 39 min Squirtss3086 16,518
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 3 hr huntcoyotes 338
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,598

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC