Bruce Springsteen questions Trump's competence for office
There are 21 comments on the SooToday story from 11 hrs ago, titled Bruce Springsteen questions Trump's competence for office. In it, SooToday reports that:
During an interview on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast released Monday, Bruce Springsteen said he questions whether Trump "is simply competent enough to do this particular job." Springsteen is a high-profile Democrat and appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SooToday.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
A little late to have that thought.
Trump has been the nominee since July 20.
If he had any questions THAT was the time to bring it up, if he thought it was that serious.
Now he just sounds like a whining loser because his candidate was 'second runner up'.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,326
Location hidden
|
#2 8 hrs ago
...and he is just a singer/entertainer..what qualifications does he have to make such an assumption. Like all of these actors and entertainers..once they have success they think their word is gold.
|
Since: Dec 16
114
United States
|
#3 8 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump declare January 20th a great day for Trumpistan, er the United States of America! With the Republican Congress behind me, we'll pay off the National Debt of $20 Trillion, enact the most tremendous permanent tax cuts in history, spend $1 Trillion on Infrastructure, Repeal Obamacare, deport 11 Million illegal aliens, defeat Islamic Terrorism world wide, bring back all the manufacturing jobs outsourced overseas, and make America great again!
Nevermind the intellectual liberals with their projections of an additional $10 Trillion in national debt due to lost tax revenue. Nevermind that repealing Obamacare will leave 20 Million Americans without healthcare. Nevermind I lost the popular vote by 3 Million votes and that Republicans lost six seats in the House and two in the Senate. The Republicans and I will ram our agenda down the American people's throats and they will rejoice and worship us as saviors. There will be no midterm backlash as there was for Reagan in 1982 and Bush in 2006. I am the great Donald Trump and I will change reality by force of will alone!
|
#4 8 hrs ago
Springsteen was never as good as Jim Dandy Mangrum.
|
#5 8 hrs ago
Easy, both Springsteen and Trump are entertainers with membership in the Screen Actors Guild.
They have more in common than you are giving them credit.
|
#6 8 hrs ago
You seem to be an imposter and not a very good one.
|
Since: Dec 16
114
United States
|
#7 8 hrs ago
Blasphemy. All of my promises are a matter of public record! And thanks for the YouTube link; reading is SO overrated and best left to city dwelling liberals!
|
Since: Dec 16
114
United States
|
#8 8 hrs ago
As always, remember nothing I say is for subject to literal interpretation or serious consumption. It's only symbolic!
|
#9 6 hrs ago
TOO BAD BRUCE !! can you say President Trump ?? when are you, Cher, al sharpton, whopper goldberg, Celin Dion etc etc and ALL the Hollywood celebrities LEAVING ?? WE DON'T GIVE A DAMN IF YOU LEAVE........don't waste time, LEAVE NOW !
|
Since: Dec 16
114
United States
|
#10 5 hrs ago
Leave my friends Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson alone. Haven't you seen the picture of me with my hand in Sharpton pocket, whispering sweet nothing in Jacksons ear?
|
Since: Dec 16
114
United States
|
#11 5 hrs ago
BTW: why isn't Ted Nugent dead or in jail? Remember what he said about Obama being reelected?
|
#12 5 hrs ago
Who cares what a washed up musician in need of an oil change thinks.
|
#13 5 hrs ago
You have very much in common with these actors and entertainers.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
16,822
|
#14 5 hrs ago
At least President Trump was born in the USA unlike Obama.
|
Since: Dec 16
114
United States
|
#15 4 hrs ago
Absolutely! Nevermind that I personally used all my available resources to discover concrete evidence of that belief, but was unable to find anything except innuendo and smear. Thankfully, you and I abide by a worldview where empirical facts are trumped by belief. As long as we repeat our beliefs enough and believe enough, they become facts.
|
#16 3 hrs ago
Born in the USA,
He was born in the USA.
|
#17 3 hrs ago
Does your wisdom apply to Ted Nugent?
|
#18 3 hrs ago
The Hawaiian Islands seceded?
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,326
Location hidden
|
#22 1 hr ago
Yes...especially. He's a nut case.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#23 22 min ago
Kenya is in Hawaii cupcake, you need to go back to sixth grade and study a globe.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|1 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|21,987
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|2 min
|Guest
|82
|Mexican man charged with rape in Kan. had 19 de...
|3 min
|Mikey
|57
|How should the Affordable Care Act be modified?
|3 min
|Charm7664
|45
|Ford to scrap Mexico plant, invest in Michigan ...
|4 min
|Mikey
|6
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Dr Guru
|232,608
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 min
|Big C
|23,245
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|9 min
|Quirky
|406,990
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,470,707
|Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic...
|30 min
|davy
|123
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|39 min
|Squirtss3086
|16,518
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|338
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC