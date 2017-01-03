Boris Johnson says Britain is 'first in line' for trade deal with Donald Trump's US
There are 14 comments on the Mirror.co.uk story from 13 hrs ago, titled Boris Johnson says Britain is 'first in line' for trade deal with Donald Trump's US. In it, Mirror.co.uk reports that:
Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain is "first in line" for a trade deal with the US after talks with Donald Trump 's senior advisers. the Foreign Secretary has insisted that the closeness of the relationship between the UK and US will not change once the President-elect takes office, Mr Johnson, who once joked that he would not visit parts of New York because of the "real risk of meeting Donald Trump", lavished praised on the Republican's "exciting agenda of change".
#3 12 hrs ago
Of course Britian is at the front of the line.They always have been one of our closest allies.
#5 11 hrs ago
Are you a Democrat?
#6 10 hrs ago
Got that from Trump in writing, right ???
#7 10 hrs ago
Goes without saying that the US would never try to hack a British election. No attempt of any kind. None. Ever
Fairly confident that Trump will get along fine with Boris though. It don't require a thought.
#8 2 hrs ago
Well, his name is Boris, so Comrade tRump probably thinks he's a Russian, which is golden in Trumpistan!
#9 2 hrs ago
What you really need is to focus on the so-called intelligence reports. Several times in the reports they are completely out of timeline, incorrectly referencing incidents of years ago to support only insinuation and supposition. The disclaimers also need to be noted; they completely invalidate any confidence in the reports. Further, there is not one example of any solid forensic evidence offered, which further invalidates the obvious politicization of the agencies involved. This, and your, insinuation that Trump is inclined to any reckless relationship with anyone is absurd. Obama said she wanted a reset of relations with Russia. Trump's statements are no different than that.
Try to take your handle more seriously, by thinking.
#10 1 hr ago
I know, kitten, I know...the CIA, the FBI and the DNI are all wrong and you tRumpsters are right.
Reality is a malleable thing in Trumpistan...
#11 1 hr ago
The foolishness of arrogant ignorance is impressive only to the ignorant. Try reading the reports. They are hot air and only politically motivated. Soon, the Democrat Communist sleepers in those agencies will be gone and we can have honesty restored.
#12 1 hr ago
Seig Heil!
#13 1 hr ago
How you people change your tunes concerning "intelligence" reports justifying your biases and bigotry! All of a sudden, you have such confidence in agencies if they fit your narrative of taking the attention off of your own dishonesty, theft and conspiracy. Obama, H. Clinton and Kerry could kill more scores of thousands in their attempts of destabilizing governments around the world, but Russian media covers their dishonesty and all of a sudden, your jingoistic nonsense is supposed to be relevant. You're idiots.
#14 1 hr ago
Lately, it looks more like the Republicans embracing Putin's Communism, and the Trump-Putin man love.....
#15 54 min ago
The Democrats have been embracing Communist China for a long time.Going so far as to allow them to manipulate our economy and our well being.
#16 53 min ago
You got a little spittle on your screen there, kitten - want to try that one again?
#17 17 min ago
Our Economy has done very well, since 2009....DO WE HAVE CHINA TO THANK FOR THAT ?....
