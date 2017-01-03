Boris Johnson says Britain is 'first ...

Boris Johnson says Britain is 'first in line' for trade deal with Donald Trump's US

There are 14 comments on the Mirror.co.uk story from 13 hrs ago, titled Boris Johnson says Britain is 'first in line' for trade deal with Donald Trump's US. In it, Mirror.co.uk reports that:

Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain is "first in line" for a trade deal with the US after talks with Donald Trump 's senior advisers. the Foreign Secretary has insisted that the closeness of the relationship between the UK and US will not change once the President-elect takes office, Mr Johnson, who once joked that he would not visit parts of New York because of the "real risk of meeting Donald Trump", lavished praised on the Republican's "exciting agenda of change".

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#3 12 hrs ago
Of course Britian is at the front of the line.They always have been one of our closest allies.
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#5 11 hrs ago
Licks8939 wrote:
Are you a Democrat?
Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,257

Location hidden
#6 10 hrs ago
Got that from Trump in writing, right ???

White

San Jose, CA

#7 10 hrs ago
Goes without saying that the US would never try to hack a British election. No attempt of any kind. None. Ever

Fairly confident that Trump will get along fine with Boris though. It don't require a thought.
Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,889

Location hidden
#8 2 hrs ago
White wrote:
Goes without saying that the US would never try to hack a British election. No attempt of any kind. None. Ever

Fairly confident that Trump will get along fine with Boris though. It don't require a thought.
Well, his name is Boris, so Comrade tRump probably thinks he's a Russian, which is golden in Trumpistan!

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#9 2 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
Well, his name is Boris, so Comrade tRump probably thinks he's a Russian, which is golden in Trumpistan!
What you really need is to focus on the so-called intelligence reports. Several times in the reports they are completely out of timeline, incorrectly referencing incidents of years ago to support only insinuation and supposition. The disclaimers also need to be noted; they completely invalidate any confidence in the reports. Further, there is not one example of any solid forensic evidence offered, which further invalidates the obvious politicization of the agencies involved. This, and your, insinuation that Trump is inclined to any reckless relationship with anyone is absurd. Obama said she wanted a reset of relations with Russia. Trump's statements are no different than that.

Try to take your handle more seriously, by thinking.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,889

Location hidden
#10 1 hr ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
What you really need is to focus on the so-called intelligence reports. Several times in the reports they are completely out of timeline, incorrectly referencing incidents of years ago to support only insinuation and supposition. The disclaimers also need to be noted; they completely invalidate any confidence in the reports. Further, there is not one example of any solid forensic evidence offered, which further invalidates the obvious politicization of the agencies involved. This, and your, insinuation that Trump is inclined to any reckless relationship with anyone is absurd. Obama said she wanted a reset of relations with Russia. Trump's statements are no different than that.

Try to take your handle more seriously, by thinking.
I know, kitten, I know...the CIA, the FBI and the DNI are all wrong and you tRumpsters are right.

Reality is a malleable thing in Trumpistan...

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#11 1 hr ago
Just Think wrote:
I know, kitten, I know...the CIA, the FBI and the DNI are all wrong and you tRumpsters are right.
Reality is a malleable thing in Trumpistan...
The foolishness of arrogant ignorance is impressive only to the ignorant. Try reading the reports. They are hot air and only politically motivated. Soon, the Democrat Communist sleepers in those agencies will be gone and we can have honesty restored.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,889

Location hidden
#12 1 hr ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
The foolishness of arrogant ignorance is impressive only to the ignorant. Try reading the reports. They are hot air and only politically motivated. Soon, the Democrat Communist sleepers in those agencies will be gone and we can have honesty restored.
Seig Heil!

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#13 1 hr ago
Just Think wrote:
Seig Heil!
How you people change your tunes concerning "intelligence" reports justifying your biases and bigotry! All of a sudden, you have such confidence in agencies if they fit your narrative of taking the attention off of your own dishonesty, theft and conspiracy. Obama, H. Clinton and Kerry could kill more scores of thousands in their attempts of destabilizing governments around the world, but Russian media covers their dishonesty and all of a sudden, your jingoistic nonsense is supposed to be relevant. You're idiots.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,257

Location hidden
#14 1 hr ago
Just Think wrote:
Seig Heil!
Lately, it looks more like the Republicans embracing Putin's Communism, and the Trump-Putin man love.....

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#15 54 min ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Lately, it looks more like the Republicans embracing Putin's Communism, and the Trump-Putin man love.....
The Democrats have been embracing Communist China for a long time.Going so far as to allow them to manipulate our economy and our well being.
Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,889

Location hidden
#16 53 min ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
How you people change your tunes concerning "intelligence" reports justifying your biases and bigotry! All of a sudden, you have such confidence in agencies if they fit your narrative of taking the attention off of your own dishonesty, theft and conspiracy. Obama, H. Clinton and Kerry could kill more scores of thousands in their attempts of destabilizing governments around the world, but Russian media covers their dishonesty and all of a sudden, your jingoistic nonsense is supposed to be relevant. You're idiots.
You got a little spittle on your screen there, kitten - want to try that one again?

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,257

Location hidden
#17 17 min ago
gwww wrote:
Our Economy has done very well, since 2009....DO WE HAVE CHINA TO THANK FOR THAT ?....
