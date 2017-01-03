There are on the Mirror.co.uk story from 13 hrs ago, titled Boris Johnson says Britain is 'first in line' for trade deal with Donald Trump's US. In it, Mirror.co.uk reports that:

Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain is "first in line" for a trade deal with the US after talks with Donald Trump 's senior advisers. the Foreign Secretary has insisted that the closeness of the relationship between the UK and US will not change once the President-elect takes office, Mr Johnson, who once joked that he would not visit parts of New York because of the "real risk of meeting Donald Trump", lavished praised on the Republican's "exciting agenda of change".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.