Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inauguration
There are 18 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inauguration. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, N.Y. Falling in line with tradition, Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. It's a decision that will put Hillary Clinton on the inaugural platform as her bitter rival from the 2016 campaign assumes the office she long sought.
#1 13 hrs ago
Might be looking for a future pardon.
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Good thing.
Time to unify the country behind the President.
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
1,541
outdoors
|
#3 13 hrs ago
I'm sure the advice given from a trusted source who may later commit suicide if there is a less than cordial reception from the new prez.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,807
The Left Coast
|
#4 12 hrs ago
Hillary for sure, but Bill is just checking out the new interns.
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
1,541
outdoors
|
#5 12 hrs ago
Terrific insight!
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,921
NYC
|
#6 11 hrs ago
Bill and Hillary are still laughing after causing major damage to the national security of the American people. Clearly, Obama is a Mozlem Brotherhood agenda scholar of Madrassa in Indonesia where he studied the supremacist ideology of death, destruction of Christianity as well as Judaism and other religions as well, aiming at pushing forward ISIS caliphate in Israel and its capital Jerusalem and in America as well. Obama and Hillary created ISIS caliphate in 2011 and armed the Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist murderous thugs with billions of dollars worth of best American weapons against Israel and against America. Obama and Hillary provided America Uranium to the Russian-Uranium nukes effort in mid 2012 with 20,000 centrifuges to enrich Uranium and hide it in secret Iranian underground nuke sites. Hillary used the secret private e-mail server to spread out tens of thousands of our top secrets to more than five intelligence agencies all over the world of our worst enemies including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. Obama supports the oil sale of the Mozlem brotherhood regimes as means to finance their terrorist attacks all over the world and he aims at preventing development of our own oil and natural gas because they compete with the Jihadist terrorists oil and reduces the money available for the spread of the Mozlem brotherhood ISIS terrorists disguised as refugees in America, Europe and beyond which is the meaning of spread of the Jihadist ideology of death, destruction, women treating as slaves of men and the Shariya laws that deny nationality, borders, flag and constitution to America. Obama is American people hater who presents real danger to each and every American and he must be arrested as soon as possible to prevent more damage including giving Gitmo to Cuba or to the Iranian regime with the release of the worst terrorists of Gitmo to kill as many Americans as possible.
|
Since: Dec 16
114
|
#10 11 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and I'm delighted by the unquestioned, and blind loyalty my faithful worshippers demonstrate. Witness their outrage at GM for using the law of the land to manufacture automobiles in Mexico, then sell them in the United States. My worshippers label such conduct as 'unfair' and 'fleecing of America.'
Nevermind that for the construction of Trump tower I imported hundreds of polish workers instead of hiring hard working Americans. Nevermind that since 2000 Trump companies have sought to use 1,100 immigrants as workers instead of hard working Americans. Or that I've used 250 foreign models instead of aspiring Americans. And please nevermind that for two whole years I payed no federal income taxes. And think, that's just what the liberal media knows about! Thank me my Russian masters didn't leak my secrets to Wikileaks.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#13 10 hrs ago
Snowflake, you can lay off the fake news, the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless Hillary lost.
Sounds like you need more time with your color crayon and play doh therapy cupcake.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,326
Location hidden
|
#14 10 hrs ago
Better check her pantsuit for an AR-15 at the door..
|
Since: Dec 16
114
|
#15 10 hrs ago
That's it's my faithful! Deny what is a matter of public record and court reports. Never doubt me and always deny empirical facts that expose my contradictions and inconsistencies.
|
Since: Dec 16
114
|
#17 10 hrs ago
Witness my greatness as I have mind control over my faithful worshippers. My power is so great they will deny that which is undeniable and easily proven through empirical facts determined in a court of law and visa applications filed with the United States government.
|
#18 9 hrs ago
Get the jizz mop ready!
|
#19 9 hrs ago
|
#20 8 hrs ago
Do you need a jizz mop?
|
#21 8 hrs ago
Lol
|
“This represents freedom”
Since: Jul 14
5,310
But it is not free. Get it?
|
#22 8 hrs ago
Just keep the second amendment, put in conservative Justices in the SCOTUS and build a wall Mr. Trump and we will let the other stuff slide a little...but you gotta make up for it pretty soon.
|
#23 7 hrs ago
Lmfao!
Of course all records of that suicide will have been deleted, again!
|
#24 2 hrs ago
Obama and his family should get with the clintons and bush family make them a jim jones so they may go to hell together. We must take this coutry back. Winston Churchill knew the dangers of muslims over fifty years ago . keep in their place or send em ti hell. USMC
|
