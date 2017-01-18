Biden at Davos: Russia is greatest threat to democracy
Biden cited Iran and China among "the greatest threats" to the democracies built in Europe and the United States, but, he said, "I will not mince words. This movement is principally led by Russia."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 min
|Black Child
|214
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|6 min
|Reich Wing Liars
|17,850
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|8 min
|-Dont Panic-
|409,235
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|10 min
|Fox News BS
|256,372
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|Brad
|1,480,065
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|19 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|22,120
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|20 min
|slick willie expl...
|4,438
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|44 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|57
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC