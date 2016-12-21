Bag that washed ashore is from missin...

Bag that washed ashore is from missing plane with 6 aboard

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

A flight-tracki... . A search plane flies over Lake Erie, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Aquarius-wy 1,470,205
News Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14) 5 min Thinking 21,971
News How should the Affordable Care Act be modified? 8 min Cordwainer Trout 36
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 9 min how 255,177
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 10 min Bigot watch 2,834
News House Republicans vote to gut Office of Congres... 11 min Cordwainer Trout 5
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 12 min Just Think 319
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 1 hr Sandra 16,460
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 hr huntcoyotes 406,907
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,808 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC