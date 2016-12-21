Bag that washed ashore is from missing plane with 6 aboard
A flight-tracki... . A search plane flies over Lake Erie, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,470,205
|Atheists Aren't the Problem, Christian Intolera... (Oct '14)
|5 min
|Thinking
|21,971
|How should the Affordable Care Act be modified?
|8 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|36
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|9 min
|how
|255,177
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|10 min
|Bigot watch
|2,834
|House Republicans vote to gut Office of Congres...
|11 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|12 min
|Just Think
|319
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Sandra
|16,460
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|huntcoyotes
|406,907
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC