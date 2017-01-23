Backpage.com lawyers want executives' pimping charges tossed

The operators of Backpage.com pushed for pimping charges to be tossed out for the second time Tuesday, two weeks after the website that prosecutors dubbed an online brothel stopped advertising adult services in the face of a congressional investigation. The case sets up the latest in a series of legal battles - one of which already reached the U.S. Supreme Court - over a federal law designed to protect free speech online by granting immunity to websites that post content created by third-party users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.