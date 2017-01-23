Backpage.com lawyers want executives'...

Backpage.com lawyers want executives' pimping charges tossed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The operators of Backpage.com pushed for pimping charges to be tossed out for the second time Tuesday, two weeks after the website that prosecutors dubbed an online brothel stopped advertising adult services in the face of a congressional investigation. The case sets up the latest in a series of legal battles - one of which already reached the U.S. Supreme Court - over a federal law designed to protect free speech online by granting immunity to websites that post content created by third-party users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,484,453
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 2 min coco 15,101
News White House defends statement on audience for T... 4 min Chilli J 55
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 4 min President Donald ... 5,016
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 5 min Retribution 81
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 min Grumpy 3,988
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 7 min positronium 137
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 11 min ester povington 409,573
News Gingrich: Madonna should be arrested for White ... 1 hr Le Jimbo 134
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC